Pilati Group Launches The Money Docs to Connect Entrepreneurs, Angel Investors and Tier 1 Investment Institutions

The Money Docs by Pilati Group launches with a Dubai Edition, where Dr. Patrick Pilati and 3 entrepreneurs discuss capital, startups and bold business.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilati Group has announced the launch of The Money Docs, a business and entrepreneurship podcast platform created to deliver relevant conversations on money, capital strategy, business growth and the realities of building investable companies.

Hosted by Dr. Patrick Pilati, The Money Docs is more than a podcast. It is a media platform designed to bring founders, executives, investors and operators closer to the conversations that shape market credibility, capital readiness and commercial growth. Built at the intersection of entrepreneurship and institutional finance, the platform highlights the issues that matter when companies seek stronger positioning, institutional visibility and access to serious capital.

As part of Pilati Group, The Money Docs sits within an ecosystem focused on strategic advisory, capital positioning, institutional engagement and market-facing opportunities. That structure gives the platform a distinct commercial edge by linking discussion to real-world relevance. The show examines what makes a company fundable, what weakens investor confidence and what separates a concept from a serious market opportunity.

A core feature of The Money Docs is its intention to present upcoming opportunities across the capital spectrum. The platform will highlight businesses and projects relevant to audiences ranging from angel investors to more structured opportunities aligned with Tier 1 investment institutions.

The Money Docs is built to help startups and businesses understand smarter ways to raise capital, including through private placement pathways connected to the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange ecosystem. This positions the platform as both a media channel and a practical source of insight for founders seeking a clearer understanding of how serious capital is approached, structured and accessed.

The launch also reflects a deliberate regional commitment. While The Money Docs is part of a London-based strategic vision, its first episode will be recorded in Dubai to support the local community and shine a light on the city’s startups, founders and wider business ecosystem. Rather than stepping back during pressure, the platform is choosing to stand with entrepreneurs and businesses on the ground by creating visibility and momentum where it matters most.

For The Money Docs: Dubai Edition, Dr. Patrick Pilati - “The Doc” - will sit down with three exclusive entrepreneurs for one of the spiciest business talks of the century, delivering raw conversation on money, power, execution and the realities of building under pressure.

“This platform is about what really happens behind the scenes - the pressure, the money, the decisions, the mistakes, the structure and the mindset required to build something real,” said Dr. Patrick Pilati.

The show will feature solo episodes led by Dr. Pilati, one-to-one conversations with founders and chief executives, and discussions focused on entrepreneurship, investment and strategic growth across global founder communities.

With London as its strategic base and Dubai as the location of its first episode, The Money Docs reflects Pilati Group’s international vision connecting business leadership with capital intelligence, institutional relevance and market opportunity across hubs.

About The Money Docs

The Money Docs is a business and entrepreneurship podcast hosted by Dr. Patrick Pilati and part of Pilati Group. The platform focuses on money, business growth, investment thinking, entrepreneurial reality and upcoming opportunities relevant to audiences ranging from angel investors to Tier 1 investment institutions.

About Pilati Group

Pilati Group is the strategic platform of Dr. Patrick Pilati, a PhD in Behavioral Finance. The group specializes in financial psychology, strategic investment, advanced securitization, stock exchange listings and the structuring of high-performance investment vehicles across international markets. It has listed several Fortune 500 companies through private placement structures on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange and has delivered boutique private banking investment advisory services. Pilati Group also brings expertise in ESG finance, behavioral risk and Quantum AI integration.

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