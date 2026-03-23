Select BOND Vacations Homes Now Available on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy Offering Luxury Rentals in The Bahamas

Prominent homes and villas across The Bahamas, represented by BOND Vacations, will now be available for vacation rental through the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy platform.

This home management partnership with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy marks a significant milestone for BOND Vacations and the Bahamian vacation rental market” — Jason Kinsale, President of BOND Vacations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOND Vacations , the premier luxury vacation booking agent in the Bahamas, today announced that select rental properties from its portfolio are now available on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy . This exciting home management partnership brings BOND Vacations’ elite collection of high-end vacation rentals to the globally recognized Homes & Villas platform by Marriott Bonvoy platform.Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of 180,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 10,000+ prime destinations around the world. Leveraging Marriott International’s decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company’s design, cleanliness, safety, and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays.Prominent homes and villas across The Bahamas, represented by BOND Vacations, will now be available for vacation rental through the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy platform. These include exclusive beachfront villas, amenity-filled condominiums, and sought-after new developments, such as ONE Cable Beach and Aqualina.Situated on a sandy private beach just a stone’s throw from the Baha Mar Resort, ONE Cable Beach features striking architecture with luxe contemporary interiors, breathtaking waterfront views, and high-end amenities, including a fitness studio, expansive swimming pool, and much more. The recently completed Aqualina at Cable Beach, also situated on a private beachfront, offers a streamlined design with imported European finishes, and a world-class amenity suite, including a state of the art fitness center and spa, concierge services, an infinity edge swimming pool with beachside cabanas, a pickleball court, and much more.Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, BOND Vacations’ rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company’s high standards for regulation, design, and amenities.In addition to the luxury amenities offered across BOND Vacations properties, guests will enjoy the hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, including:- 24/7 service and support- 24-hour check-in (either in-person or via touch keypad)- High-speed Wi-Fi- Premium bed linens and towels- Kitchen essentials- Professional cleaning before and after each stay“This home management partnership with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy marks a significant milestone for BOND Vacations and the Bahamian vacation rental market,” said Jason Kinsale, President of BOND Vacations. “We are proud to be the first Bahamian brokerage selected to partner with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, a platform that shares our commitment to quality, consistency, and exceptional guest experiences. This collaboration allows us to showcase some of The Bahamas’ most sought-after luxury residences to a global audience while providing travelers with the confidence and elevated service they expect from the Marriott Bonvoy brand.”Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premier booking platform for customers who prefer premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality, and unparalleled loyalty through the travel loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy. The platform’s curated selection of homes connects travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world with space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments, including home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard, or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.BOND VacationsBOND Vacations offers an unparalleled collection of luxury vacation rentals across The Bahamas. Each exclusive residence is hand-selected to deliver an exceptional experience of sophistication and comfort. From the moment you arrive, you’ll enjoy world-class accommodations designed for ultimate relaxation, featuring private waterfront locations, elegant designer interiors, premium on-site amenities, and breathtaking panoramic views of the famous Bahamian turquoise waters. At BOND Vacations, we redefine island luxury, ensuring every detail of your stay is nothing short of extraordinary. Learn more at bondvacations.com

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