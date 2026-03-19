Mindpeak Announces Global Reseller Agreement with Leica Biosystems to Expand Access to AI Pathology Solutions

Accelerating biomarker discovery, standardising diagnostics and enabling smarter decisions across the drug development pipeline.

Mindpeak today announced a global reseller agreement with Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions.

Laboratories and biopharma teams worldwide can access Mindpeak’s AI applications directly within the Leica Biosystems ecosystem. We are supporting greater efficiency, reproducibility and scalability.” — Felix Faber, CEO, Mindpeak

HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindpeak, a developer of AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced a global reseller agreement with Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions.Under the agreement, Leica Biosystems becomes an authorized global reseller of Mindpeak’s AI applications within the Leica Biosystems digital pathology ecosystem. The collaboration expands global access to AI-powered pathology analysis, enabling laboratories and research teams to integrate advanced AI applications within their existing digital pathology workflows.Mindpeak’s AI applications will be made available through the Aperio HALO AP digital pathology platform and the Aperio AI Store , part of Leica Biosystems’ expanding ecosystem of AI-enabled pathology tools designed to support interoperable digital pathology workflows.AI Applications for Biomarker and Tissue AnalysisThrough the collaboration, Mindpeak will make its portfolio of AI-powered pathology applications available within Leica Biosystems’ Aperio digital pathology ecosystem via the Aperio AI Store. These applications can support automated biomarker quantification and tissue analysis across key clinical and research workflows.At launch, the integration will include nine AI applications covering biomarkers such as Ki-67, HER2, ER/PR, p53 and PD-L1, alongside H&E-based image analysis applications for prostate, breast and macrodissection workflows. Mindpeak applications launch directly inside the Aperio HALO AP image management environment, creating a streamlined experience for pathologists and researchers while maintaining established workflows.Felix Faber, CEO and Co-Founder of Mindpeak, said: “Through this partnership with Leica Biosystems, laboratories and biopharma teams worldwide will be able to access Mindpeak’s AI applications directly within the Leica Biosystems digital pathology ecosystem. By combining Mindpeak’s Frontier AI Model with Leica Biosystems’ global digital pathology infrastructure, we can support greater efficiency, reproducibility and scalability across biomarker quantification and tissue analysis workflows.”“Our collaboration with Mindpeak reflects our commitment to expanding the Aperio AI Store with best in class AI solutions,” said Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. “Seamless integration of Mindpeak’s AI capabilities within the Aperio HALO AP platform enables users to consolidate data, images, and AI outputs in a single workflow, which is an essential step in scaling AI enabled assays and advancing digital pathology workflows.”By combining Mindpeak’s AI-powered analysis with Leica Biosystems’ established digital pathology platform, the collaboration aims to support broader adoption of AI-assisted pathology by:● Improving efficiency and scalability across digital pathology workflows worldwide● Enabling robust, reproducible biomarker quantification for clinical and research applications● Accelerating biomarker discovery and enabling AI-powered biomarker analysis across the full clinical development lifecycle, from early research to global deploymentThe collaboration will also be highlighted during the USCAP Annual Meeting , where both companies will showcase their digital pathology solutions and AI-powered analysis tools.Mindpeak will be exhibiting at Booth 718, while Leica Biosystems will be present at Booth 223.For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.Notes to EditorsAbout MindpeakMindpeak is a leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images, ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow Mindpeak on LinkedIn.About Leica BiosystemsLeica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company’s mission of “Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives” is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary.Contact:Matthew McCutcheon, External Communications Senior Manager, Leica Biosystems matthew.mccutcheon@leicabiosystems.comTanya von Ahlefeldt, Director, MD Comms Group on behalf of Mindpeak tanya.vonahlefeldt@mdcommsgroup.comConfidental, Company Proprietary

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