Maryland Department of the Environment Announces $40 Million Investment in Lead Service Line Replacements

Funding will help modernize infrastructure, protect public health and support jobs in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties



BALTIMORE (March 18, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today announced the approval of more than $40 million to accelerate the inventory and replacement of drinking water lines that contain lead in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

The funding, approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, will support the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission’s (WSSC Water) work to identify and fully replace lead service lines, safeguarding the health of 2 million customers. About 14,000 lines are expected to require replacement, with work planned to begin in 2026.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to human health,” said Secretary Serena McIlwain. “Although we enjoy high-quality drinking water in Maryland, we have to replace outdated infrastructure to remove lead pipes, just like every other state. It’s a big challenge, but this funding represents significant progress while supporting good-paying jobs.

Under federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, public water systems must develop an inventory of service line materials and identify any lines that are lead, or that cannot be definitively shown to be non-lead. Systems must include this information in a service line replacement plan due by November 2027, with required replacements completed by 2037. Work is occurring in the public and private sectors with the selection of qualified plumbers to work with homeowners to replace lead and galvanized lines.

WSSC Water submitted its initial service line inventory in October 2024 after reviewing nearly 500,000 service lines. About 98 percent were identified as non-lead, with the remainder classified as unknown or galvanized and requiring replacement. According to the U.S. EPA, there are 4 million lead service lines nationwide with an estimated price tag of as much as $56 billion to replace them.

The state has secured $105 million in federal money to assist water systems in meeting the requirements for replacing lead pipes. WSSC Water will receive $46 million of that funding, and the state has requested an additional $41 million from the EPA.

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