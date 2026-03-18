MountainWest Capital Network Names Mary Crafts 2026 Entrepreneur of the Year

MWCN Entrepreneur of the Year Mary Crafts MWCN Entrepreneur of the Year Mary Crafts with the MWCN Committee.

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) proudly honored entrepreneur, author, and speaker Mary Crafts as the 2026 Entrepreneur of the Year.

Her story is one of resilience, vision, and service. She has built not only a remarkable company, but a lasting legacy that continues to inspire entrepreneurs across our community.” — Jason Roberts, MWCN President

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) proudly honored entrepreneur, author, and speaker Mary Crafts as the 2026 Entrepreneur of the Year at its annual awards event held at Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City.The Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes visionary leaders whose dedication, perseverance, and impact have helped shape Utah’s entrepreneurial community. Crafts was recognized for building a successful business while also demonstrating a lifelong commitment to leadership, service, and mentorship.Crafts is the founder of Culinary Crafts, a premier catering and hospitality company she launched in 1984. What began as a small catering venture grew into one of Utah’s most respected event companies, known for its creativity, quality, and strong company culture.Her journey into entrepreneurship began during a period of significant personal challenge. As a young mother determined to support her family, Crafts explored multiple ventures before finding her path in catering. Early in the company’s development, she loaded catering supplies into a small red wagon and went door-to-door offering her services—an effort that ultimately laid the foundation for Culinary Crafts and the business she would grow over the next four decades.“My mission was never to be the largest,” Crafts said. “I just wanted to be my best every day, bringing my best.”Over the years, Crafts built Culinary Crafts on a foundation of trust, integrity, and relationships. Even during difficult economic periods, she remained committed to employees, partners, and vendors—strengthening the reputation and relationships that helped sustain the business long term.Today, Culinary Crafts continues its legacy under the leadership of her children, Megan, Ryan, and Kaleb.Beyond her entrepreneurial success, Crafts has expanded her influence through speaking, mentoring, writing, and humanitarian work. Through her book Unbounded: From Sorrow to Summit, her podcast, and speaking engagements around the country, she encourages others to live meaningful lives rooted in purpose, courage, and service.Her philanthropic work and commitment to community have also been central to her legacy. Throughout her career, Crafts has supported local organizations and used her platform to inspire others to lead with generosity and integrity.“Mary represents the very best of Utah’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Jason Roberts, President of MountainWest Capital Network. “Her story is one of resilience, vision, and service. She has built not only a remarkable company, but a lasting legacy that continues to inspire entrepreneurs across our community.”For Crafts, success has never been defined by recognition or financial achievement, but by the lives impacted along the way.“At this age,” she said, “I still believe that my very best year is next year.”Crafts joins a distinguished group of past recipients including Robert Redford, Ryan Smith, Jeremy Andrus, Josh James, Aaron Skonnard, Fred Lampropoulos, and Spencer F. Eccles.Crafts will also be featured on the MountainWest Capital Network podcast, Welcome to the Winners’ Circle, where she shares more about her entrepreneurial journey and the lessons she has learned throughout her career. The episode will be released on March 26, 2026.To learn more about MountainWest Capital Network and its programs supporting Utah’s entrepreneurial community, visit www.mwcn.org About MountainWest Capital NetworkMountainWest Capital Network is Utah’s first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success. The organization is dedicated to fostering the flow of financial, entrepreneurial, and intellectual capital while connecting business leaders, investors, and professionals across Utah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.Learn more at www.mwcn.org

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