Vital Pet Life Expands Product Line with Launch of Only Salmon Oil

Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life Vital Pet Life's Only Salmon Oil Vital Pet Life logo

Vital Pet Life Comes to Main Street: Only Salmon Oil Now Available in Walmart Stores Nationwide

Walmart is a milestone for us, and one we have been working toward for a long time. It's the first time a Vital Pet Life product has had a home on a physical shelf, and that means everything to us.” — Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Pet Life announces the launch of Only Salmon Oil, an ASC -certified sustainable salmon oil available at Walmart stores throughout the United States. This new product features a single ingredient, pure salmon oil.Only Salmon Oil gives health-conscious pet owners a clean, traceable, and sustainably sourced omega-3 product for their dogs and cats."We formulated Only Salmon Oil for the pet owner who reads labels and asks hard questions about where their pet's products come from," says Donie Yamamoto, CEO and co-founder of Vital Pet Life. "One ingredient. Sustainably sourced. ASC certified. That's it, and we're proud to bring that standard of transparency to Walmart shelves nationwide."Only Salmon Oil features and benefits include:-Single-ingredient purity: Only salmon oil with no fillers or artificial ingredients-ASC-certified sustainable sourcing: independently verified to meet the Aquaculture Stewardship Council's rigorous environmental andsocial standards giving pet owners confidence that every drop traces back to a responsible, verified source.-ORIVO-verified origin: eliminates sourcing risk and supports confident buyer decisions-Omega-3 fatty acids: supports healthy skin and coat, joint mobility, heart health, and immune function in both dogs and cats"Walmart is a milestone for us, and one we have been working toward for a long time. It's the first time a Vital Pet Life product has had a home on a physical shelf, and that means everything to us," says Donie Yamamoto, CEO and co-founder of Vital Pet Life. "Pet owners no longer have to search to find a clean, trustworthy product for their animals. Now they can find Only Salmon Oil right alongside the rest of their weekly shopping, in their neighborhood."Only Salmon Oil is available now at select Walmart stores nationwide.Vital Pet Life is exhibiting at the Global Pet Expo 2026 at Booth 449, within the Sustainability Pavilion, hosted by Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). Global Pet Expo, held March 25–27, 2026 in Orlando, Florida, is the leading event for pet industry professionals, showcasing cutting-edge products and market trends.About Vital Pet Life:Vital Pet Life, founded in 2017, is a purpose-driven brand focused on leveraging the power of omega fatty acids from fish oils and glucosamine to create skin and coat wellness products for pets. With a mission of sustainability, trust through transparency, and animal advocacy, this certified WBENC woman-owned business has made the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years in a row, beginning in 2021. Vital Pet Life is an accredited member of the Sustainable Pet Coalition, rePurpose Global, is ASC & MSC certified sustainable and ORIVO origin verified.

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