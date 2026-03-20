ForaCare Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Expand RPM, CCM, and RTM Access to Healthcare Providers

ForaCare’s integration with athenahealth’s Marketplace streamlines provider access to scalable RPM, CCM, and RTM solutions.

ForaCare is proud to integrate with athenahealth, bringing a comprehensive chronic care solution to the athenaOne ecosystem.” — Sophia Wu, CEO of ForaCare

MOORPARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForaCare Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Expand Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Access to Healthcare ProvidersForaCare Inc., a provider of advanced health monitoring technology and its 24/7 HealthView telehealth platform supporting Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program.Now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers, the integrated solution delivers reliable, connected devices designed to support patients managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and COPD. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.ForaCare’s solutions reflect a strong commitment to clinical excellence and operational reliability:• Chronic Disease Focus: Specialized RPM, CCM, and RTM programs for patients living with chronic conditions.• Product Innovation: R&D driven by clinical evidence, user experience, and emerging digital technologies.• Regulatory & Quality Standards: FDA-cleared devices manufactured in ISO-certified facilities to ensure safety, reliability, and performance.• Comprehensive Support: U.S. based customer service, training, technical support, and implementation services.“ForaCare is proud to integrate with athenahealth, bringing a comprehensive chronic care solution to the athenaOne ecosystem,” said Sophia Wu, CEO of ForaCare. “This integration advances clinical excellence through seamless connectivity and streamlined workflows. Supported by our proprietary, in-house designed and manufactured cellular-connected devices, our fully integrated RPM, CCM, and RTM programs enable providers to implement and scale chronic care with confidence.”As a new Marketplace partner, ForaCare joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.To learn more about ForaCare’s new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit ForaCare’s product listing page About ForaCareForaCare Inc. is a healthcare technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and distribution of advanced health monitoring technologies for the treatment of chronic diseases. Our integrated chronic care management solutions empower providers and patients with accurate data and actionable insights to support long-term disease management and reduce healthcare costs. We focus on chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, respiratory disorders, and weight management. Learn more on how we help to bridge the gap between patient needs and clinical oversight through real-time data, remote monitoring, and secure communication at https://athenaconnect.athenahealth.com/marketplace/product/foracare-inc About the athenahealth MarketplaceThe athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program

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