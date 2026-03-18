Paramount Roofing Announces Plymouth, MI Expansion with Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Paramount Roofing - Plymouth Location

New location at 963 W Ann Arbor Trail strengthens service across Metro Detroit with faster inspections, estimates, and local support

“This community has been great to us, and having a location here lets us take better care of local homeowners when they need roofing help.”” — Eric Reno

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Roofing , a trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing services across Metro Detroit, will celebrate the opening of its new Plymouth location with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 19 at 3:30 PM. The event will take place at the company’s new office located at 963 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, MI 48170.The ribbon cutting marks an important milestone for Paramount Roofing as the company continues expanding its presence throughout Southeast Michigan while strengthening its ties to the Plymouth community.The new Plymouth branch will allow Paramount Roofing to better serve local homeowners and businesses by providing faster roof inspections, quicker estimates, and more responsive service for repairs, replacements, and exterior improvements.“Opening our Plymouth location is about being closer to the homeowners and businesses we serve,” said Eric Reno, Founder of Paramount Roofing. “When people need help with their roof, they deserve a local team that can respond quickly and stand behind the work.”The company has already worked with many property owners throughout the region, and the new office represents a deeper commitment to providing reliable roofing solutions while investing in the local community.“We’re really excited to be opening here in Plymouth,” Eric added. “This community has been great to us, and having a location here lets us take better care of local homeowners when they need roofing help.”The ribbon cutting event will provide an opportunity for local residents, business owners, and community members to meet the Paramount Roofing team and learn more about the services the company provides.Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions about roof repairs, inspections, and maintenance.Paramount Roofing offers a full range of exterior services including roof repair, roof replacement , windows, siding installation and gutter systems helping homeowners protect and maintain their properties throughout Michigan’s demanding weather conditions.Community members are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting celebration and welcome Paramount Roofing to the Plymouth business community.For any additional information, please contact John Griffin at johng@weareroofing.com, or (248) 990-81818181.

New Paramount Roofing HQ in Plymouth, MI

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