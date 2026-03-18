Industry-Led Geofencing Project Kicks Off Support for Next Generation 6 GHz Unlicensed Devices

WInnForum launches a new effort to define and test Geofenced Variable Power (GVP) device capabilities and incumbent protection

The launch of the GVP Task Group represents an exciting expansion of the 6 GHz Committee’s work in enabling spectrum sharing through practical, industry-driven standards.” — Peter Young, Comsearch, An ANDREW Company

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), a leading industry body advancing innovation and interoperability across the radio spectrum, announces the launch of a new Geofenced Variable Power (GVP) Device Task Group. The effort follows the FCC’s recent authorization of a new device class that will first be deployed in the 6 GHz band.The Task Group is co chaired by Richard Bernhardt (WISPA) and Masoud Olfat (Federated Wireless) and will focus on developing the technical and operational standards and best practice foundations required to ensure that GVP devices can operate safely and effectively in the band. The group’s mandate includes:• Defining requirements for GVP systems and devices according to FCC rules• Developing incumbent and environmental databases• Creating test plans and test vectors for the geofencing system• Building a test harness to validate geofencing functionality“The FCC’s authorization of geofenced variable power devices opens the door to new ways of using the 6 GHz band,” said Masoud Olfat, WInnForum’s Chief Regulatory Officer and co chair of the GVP Task Group. “By bringing industry leaders together to define requirements and testing frameworks, this Task Group will help ensure that innovation moves forward while maintaining strong protections for incumbent services.”"Drawing on the Forum's broad and diverse domestic and international membership, including several licensed incumbents in the 6 GHz band, ensures broad technical expertise and stakeholder representation,” added WInnForum Chair, Richard Bernhardt.WInnForum’s 6 GHz Committee serves as the primary industry body responsible for studying and specifying sharing arrangements for unlicensed operations across the 6 GHz band (5925–7125 MHz). The Committee has played a key role in developing standards and providing technical inputs that informed the FCC’s 6 GHz rulemaking. It also coordinated extensive testing and trial activities using test vectors created jointly by WInnForum and the Wi Fi Alliance.“The launch of the GVP Task Group represents an exciting expansion of the 6 GHz Committee’s work in enabling spectrum sharing through practical, industry-driven standards,” said Peter Young, Chair of the WInnForum 6 GHz Committee. “We appreciate the FCC’s leadership in creating the opportunity for geofenced variable power operations and look forward to supporting the development of the GVP ecosystem through collaborative technical work across the industry.”Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) Systems manage standard power unlicensed access in the 6 GHz band. Their implementation opened 850 MHz of spectrum for unlicensed standard power use while ensuring that incumbent licensed services remain protected from harmful interference. Both AFC and GVP are spectrum management technologies designed to protect existing licensed users (incumbents) while allowing higher-power unlicensed access. GVP is engineered to support mobility, whereas typical AFC systems are designed for fixed-location operations. All published standards and technical documents related to AFC and 6 GHz are available at:The GVP Task Group will be meeting at the Forum’s General Meeting 12-14 May, in Washington, DC. All are welcome to attend; you can register here: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/87th-general-meeting-dc To get involved or learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings, membership benefits, or opportunities to participate, visit: http://www.WirelessInnovation.org About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

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