Epic Authenticity, Permission Granted Speaking Tour from the Creator of Women for Women Today

WESTWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T.H. Irwin, MBA, a veteran experiential creator and keynote speaker, is launching a mission to address a fundamental truth: to empower others, women must first grant themselves permission to serve themselves.Drawing on a storied career scaling her original, national activations for USA TODAY/Gannett and founding the Women For Women Today program, Irwin is shifting her focus from large-scale productions to the “internal event” of self-discovery. Her new platform, Epic Authenticity: Permission Granted, frames personal evolution as a lifelong journey of reclamation rather than a one-time change.The Strategy of Self-Service “We are conditioned to believe serving others is the highest calling, but you cannot pour from an empty vessel,” says Irwin. “Serving yourself first is a strategic necessity. It is the foundation required to show up as our most authentic selves.”Through her speaking engagements, Irwin guides women to identify the Superpower that serves them first—a single, resonant word that acts as a North Star, aligning professional output with internal truth.From “Less-Than” to Creator Irwin’s methodology is forged from surviving a marriage defined by gaslighting and the pressure to please others. For years, she lived in a state of feeling “less-than”—until the day she was set free.“I had to create safe spaces to heal while navigating a long divorce, raising three young kids, and battling breast cancer,” Irwin shares. “In that survival, I discovered my superpower word: Creator. I stopped fitting into boxes others built for me and started creating my own reality. Now, I curate those same safe spaces for others to gather, learn, and laugh as they find their way back to themselves.”The Grant of Permission Irwin champions the “Grant of Permission”—the right to outgrow old narratives. “We often stay stuck in versions of ourselves forced upon us years ago,” she explains. “When we serve ourselves first, we gain the clarity to recognize when a chapter is closing and the confidence to step into the next one without apology.”“If you want to ‘Experience the Extraordinary,’ you start with the mirror,” Irwin adds. “I’m not just producing the event anymore; I’m providing the roadmap for the permission women have been seeking for years.”What Audiences Are Saying:“T.H. is a gift… She inspired me to be myself in just one sitting.”“We always leave a Women for Women Today experience standing taller and more excited for what’s next.”About T.H. Irwin T.H. Irwin is the Founder and CEO of T.H. Experiences LLC and the voice behind Epic Authenticity: Permission Granted. After a decade of producing the annual Women for Women Today experience, she has moved from the production wings to the podium to help women bridge the “Permission Gap.” To maintain her own clarity, she frequently retreats into nature to ‘refill her joy cup,’ finding that stillness fuels her most extraordinary visions.To learn more about T.H. Irwin’s speaking and her mission to empower women, visit th-experiences.com or view her profile at influentialwomen.comInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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