Jittery Joe's Brews Up New Collaborations, Franchise Opportunities, and Branded Cafes, Expanding its National Footprint

A Jittery Joe's handmade drink being poured Attack the Day, University of Georgia collaboration, branded can Jittery Joe's Coffee served up, through their drive-thru

Athens-based purveyor has grown from a single coffeehouse into one of the most respected specialty small-batch coffee roasters, with sights set on expansion.

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than three decades in, Jittery Joe’s Coffee is showing no signs of slowing down. In that time, the Athens-based purveyor has grown from a single coffeehouse situated on Washington Street next to the legendary 40-Watt Club into one of the Southeast’s most respected specialty small-batch coffee roasters, with its sights set on expansion through creative collaborations, a franchise program, and new drive-thru cafes.

Deeply connected to Athens’ vibrant music, culture, arts, and sports scene, its creative collaborations and partnerships are arguably one of its greatest calling cards, outside of sourcing and roasting the highest-quality green coffee beans from direct trade relationships with farms in Central and South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia- without which, there would be no conversation. Jittery Joe’s collaborations and community partnerships have underscored what the roaster holds dear.

It's Music Coffee Series, which largely celebrates the sound of the Classic City, has seen coffee releases with the likes of Drive-By Truckers, Jason Isbell, Kishi Bashi, Widespread Panic, and Monsoon, with others to come this year. A recent custom roast and branded can release with Atlanta’s Fox Theatre- the Fox Theatre Blue Sky Blend gives proceeds that benefit the Fox Theatre’s philanthropic arm, Fox Gives.

Other community-based initiatives include Java Joy- a medium roast blend created for the organization for its series of mobile coffee carts run by individuals with disabilities – wonderfully named Joyristas - that brings freshly brewed coffee to local businesses and organizations, and Pete the Cat-branded coffee and hot cocoa, with a portion of sales going to the American Library Association.

Athens is also home to the University of Georgia and its successful sports program, which Jittery Joe’s has embraced through numerous collaborations, both constant, like its Attack the Day dark roast, and celebratory after the Dawgs won the 2021 and 2022 National Championships. Additional entries into the sports scene, which began with Jittery Joe’s original and long-standing best-selling coffee- Morning Ride, and continues with Tour de Force, The Kitchen Brew- in partnership with pickleball star Eric Roddy, Runner's High celebrating of Athens' own 2024 Paris Olympian Graham Blanks, and Whoop Ass- paying homage to Irving “Battlin’” Ripps a relative of the Joe’s family.

Behind a brand firmly established throughout Georgia and with online orders nationwide, Jittery Joe’s Coffee has launched a franchise program to expand its footprint throughout the Southeast. With cafes located throughout the Athens area, at the Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Atlanta, and at establishments across Georgia, Jittery Joe’s has opened the door to passionate entrepreneurs who want to be part of this caffeinated movement. Full details on franchise opportunities, including its drive-thru concept, can be found at https://jitteryjoes.coffee.

Visit www.jitteryjoes.com for the most up-to-date information on Jittery Joe’s Coffee and to shop online. Stay connected on Instagram @JitteryJoesCoffee and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jitteryjoes.

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