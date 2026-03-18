DreamCollege.ai Launches School Edition to Scale Personalized College Admissions Guidance

DreamCollege.ai for Schools combines Human + AI to deliver personalized college guidance at scale, enabling students and counselors to navigate the admissions journey more effectively.

New Human + AI platform helps schools expand personalized college admissions guidance, increase counselor capacity, and improve student outcomes at scale.

The future of college admissions guidance is Human + AI, delivering personalization at scale” — Author: Julia Liang, Co-Founder & CEO, DreamCollege.ai

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --DreamCollege.ai, an AI-powered college admissions intelligence platform , today announced the launch of DreamCollege.ai for Schools , a new solution designed to help schools deliver personalized college guidance at scale while expanding counselor capacity and improving student outcomes.As college admissions becomes increasingly complex, many schools face a growing challenge: how to provide individualized support when counselors are often responsible for hundreds of students. DreamCollege.ai for Schools addresses that challenge through a powerful Human + AI approach that combines counselor expertise with AI-driven intelligence to support smarter decision-making across the college admissions journey. Unlike traditional college guidance platforms, DreamCollege.ai combines Human + AI with a system of specialized AI agents that help analyze student profiles, generate recommendations, and support decision-making at key stages of the process.With DreamCollege.ai for Schools, students receive personalized guidance across the college admissions journey, from profile assessment and best-fit major selection to building a balanced college list and developing a strong, data-informed application strategy. At the same time, counselors can manage large caseloads through a centralized dashboard, blending AI insights with their professional judgment.DreamCollege.ai for Schools helps schools and counselors:• Deliver more personalized support to every student• Empower counselors to support more students without burnout• Help schools improve college admissions outcomes at scaleBuilt for schools, it also includes:• Dedicated school instances• Scalable cloud infrastructure• Enterprise-grade security• FERPA compliance• Designed to work with school systems and workflows“Schools are under growing pressure to deliver more personalized college guidance without adding more staff or resources,” said Julia Liang, Co-Founder and CEO of DreamCollege.ai. “DreamCollege.ai for Schools was built to help schools meet that challenge. By combining human expertise with AI intelligence, we empower counselors to scale their impact and help more students make smarter college decisions with confidence.”This is not about replacing counselors. It is about amplifying counselor impact through Human + AI collaboration. For students, the platform turns complex admissions information into clear, actionable guidance tailored to their profile and goals. For counselors and school leaders, it provides a scalable way to extend support, reduce workflow burden, and improve outcomes across larger student populations.DreamCollege.ai is built on the belief that the future of college admissions guidance is not human or AI alone, but Human + AI working together. The company’s mission is to make high-quality, personalized college counseling more accessible and effective for every student.“Personalization at scale is one of the biggest unsolved challenges in college admissions,” Liang added. “We believe schools deserve a solution that helps them increase impact, improve efficiency, and better support every student’s future.”DreamCollege.ai was recently named “College Admissions Tool of the Year” by the 2026 Worldwide EdTech Awards, recognizing its innovation and impact in college admissions guidance.DreamCollege.ai will also showcase DreamCollege.ai for Schools at the SACAC 2026 Annual Conference in New Orleans, taking place March 22–23, 2026, where school counselors and educational leaders can learn more about how the platform helps schools scale personalized guidance.DreamCollege.ai for Schools is now available for schools, counseling organizations, and educational institutions seeking to modernize and scale their college guidance.For more information, please contact DreamCollege.ai at julia.liang@dreamcollege.ai or visit dreamcollege.ai/schools.About DreamCollege.aiDreamCollege.ai is an AI-powered college admissions intelligence platform that helps students make smarter decisions throughout the college admissions journey. Using a Human + AI approach, it delivers personalized guidance at every critical stage of the process. The company is committed to expanding access to high-quality college admissions support and helping students pursue their goals with greater confidence and clarity.Media ContactJulia LiangCo-Founder and CEODreamCollege.aijulia.liang@dreamcollege.ai469-781-7217dreamcollege.ai/schools

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