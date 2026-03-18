Climate Scientist Jonathan Foley Honored by American Association of Geographers

Environmental scientist Jonathan Foley receives the Atlas Award from the American Association of Geographers

The AAG Confers its Top Honor, the Atlas Award, on Environmental Scientist Jonathan Foley, in San Francisco March 19

I was first stunned, then humbled, and ultimately delighted when I learned about the AAG Atlas Award” — Jonathan Foley

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental scientist, sustainability expert, and science communicator Jonathan (Jon) Foley will be recognized tomorrow with the Atlas Award at the American Association of Geographers annual meeting in San Francisco. Foley is the executive director of Project Drawdown, an independent nonprofit organization that provides science-based guidance to climate solutions and strategies.Since 2012, AAG has given the Atlas Award for exemplary work that advances world understanding in exceptional ways, whether in science, politics, scholarship, the arts, or in war and peace. Previous recipients include Marsha McNutt, Jane Goodall, Carla Hayden, and Julian Bond. This year, AAG recognizes Foley's work to promote understanding of global ecosystems, food security and the environment, climate change, and sustainability.“I was first stunned, then humbled, and ultimately delighted when I learned about the AAG Atlas Award,” said Foley. “It is truly an honor to be recognized like this. But no one gets anywhere interesting on their own, so I can only accept this award while also recognizing my many colleagues, mentors, and former students who have inspired me along the way. I want to thank the AAG for this recognition and for their amazing work in the global community.”A highly cited researcher and gifted science communicator, Foley’s presentations have been featured at hundreds of international venues such as the Aspen Institute, the World Bank, the National Geographic Society, the Chautauqua Institution, the Commonwealth Club, the National Science March in Washington, D.C., and TED.com. He has taught at major universities on topics ranging from climate change and global sustainability solutions to the future of the food system and addressing the world’s “grand challenges.” He has written popular pieces for National Geographic, The New York Times, The Guardian, Scientific American, and is frequently interviewed by international media outlets Foley’s film appearances include the HBO documentary on climate change Too Hot Not to Handle and the film series Let Science Speak.“We're honored to have Jonathan Foley accept the Atlas Award,” said AAG President William (Bill) Moseley, DeWitt Wallace Professor of Geography at Macalester College and a noted human-environment and development geographer. “His dedication to communicating scientific solutions widely, with the goal of action, inspires geographers who are working for a better future on our changing, and precious, planet.”Foley will accept the award at 6:00 PM Pacific time at the AAG Annual Meeting in San Francisco. For additional biography, photos and video, and excerpts from Mr. Foley’s acceptance speech, contact Lisa Schamess +1 202-945-2416 | email lschamess@aag.orgFor more than 100 years, The American Association of Geographers (AAG) has contributed to the advancement of geography. Our members from nearly 100 countries share interests in the theory, methods, and practice of geography, which they cultivate through the AAG's Annual Meeting, scholarly journals, and events and trainings. The AAG is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1904.# # #

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