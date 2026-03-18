California's New Auto Insurance Minimums Now in Effect: What Orange County Drivers Need to Know About 30/60/15 Coverage

Yoshi Kubota & Cynthia Craig from Irvine Personal Injury Law Firm Kubota & Craig

Irvine personal injury attorneys caution that many drivers remain underinsured despite higher state requirements

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With California's increased auto insurance minimum requirements now more than a year into effect, Orange County car accident lawyers at Kubota & Craig are urging local drivers to review their policies and understand what the new 30/60/15 minimums mean for their financial protection in the event of a collision.Effective January 1, 2025, California raised mandatory minimum liability coverage from 15/30/5 to 30/60/15 — the first increase in nearly two decades. While the new minimums represent meaningful improvement, they remain well below the actual cost of a serious motor vehicle accident."We regularly handle cases where medical bills alone exceed $100,000 or more," said Cynthia Craig, founding partner at Kubota & Craig. "Even at the new 30/60/15 levels, a driver who causes a multi-vehicle accident could leave victims with hundreds of thousands of dollars in uncovered expenses."California now requires drivers to carry at least:- $30,000 per person for bodily injury liability- $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability- $15,000 for property damage liabilityWhile these figures represent a significant increase from the previous 15/30/5 requirement, Kubota & Craig attorneys note that a single serious car accident can easily generate $100,000 or more in medical expenses alone — leaving a coverage gap that falls directly on the victim.Beyond the mandatory minimums, Kubota & Craig attorneys are urging Orange County drivers to consider uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage — protection that applies when the at-fault driver cannot pay for the full extent of a victim's injuries."Minimum coverage protects the at-fault driver's assets, not the victim's medical expenses," said Craig. "UM/UIM coverage is the protection that actually covers you when the other driver can't pay. It's one of the most important additions any California driver can make to their policy, and most people don't carry it."They recommend reviewing current policies to confirm compliance with the new 30/60/15 requirements, and consider adding UM/UIM coverage to protect against underinsured drivers. They also want drivers to be aware that the minimum coverage protects the at-fault driver — not accident victims. They also point out that under California law, injured individuals have two years to file a personal injury lawsuit (CCP § 335.1), and just six months for claims involving government entitiesDrivers and families with questions about coverage gaps — including those injured in accidents involving rideshare vehicles — can consult with Kubota & Craig's Irvine rideshare accident attorneys for a free evaluation. Rideshare accidents often involve complex insurance layering between personal policies and platform coverage, making the 30/60/15 minimums question especially relevant for Uber and Lyft passengers and drivers.Kubota & Craig founding partners Yoshiaki Kubota and Cynthia Craig have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for personal injury victims across Orange County, including a $51.5 million motor vehicle accident result and a $14 million wrongful death settlement. Both attorneys are recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America. The firm offers free consultations in English and Spanish and operates on a contingency fee basis — clients pay no fees unless they recover compensation.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact Kubota & Craig at (949) 218-5676 or visit www.kubotacraig.com About Kubota & Craig:Kubota & Craig is a personal injury law firm located at 16530 Bake Parkway, Suite 100, Irvine, California 92618. Founded in 2013 by trial attorneys Yoshiaki Kubota and Cynthia Craig, the firm focuses on motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and catastrophic injury cases throughout Orange County. For more information, call (949) 218-5676 or visit www.kubotacraig.com Media Contact:Kubota & Craig(949) 218-5676webinquiry@kubotacraig.com

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