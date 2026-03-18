Arab America Foundation Announces 20 Under 20 Awardees-Class of 2026

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Initiative Highlights Extraordinary Young Leaders who are Making Meaningful Contributions to their Schools and Communities,

Their dedication to excellence and their pride in their Arab heritage inspire us and remind us that the next generation is ready to lead.” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of the 20 Under 20 initiative. Twenty Arab Americans from throughout the U.S. were announced. Judges from different states reviewed the applications anonymously, without identifying names or ethnicity.Our 2026 awardees are: Beesan Abusneineh, Lillian Al-Tamimi, Laila Ali, Elian Alkhoury, Salma Alouane, Adam Amin, Kyrolos Awad, Liane Bdair, Mia Eldaher, Mariam Fawaz, Marc Girgis, Ruby Honjol, Qamar Khelfa, Kareem Malhis, Ryan Musmar, Yehia Said, Jack Saleeby, Isabella Salti, Sarah Shokr, and Ahmad Sukhon.20 Under 20 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights students (ages 16-20) who have achieved spectacular success in academics, work/internships, community service, extracurricular activities, clubs, sports, music, the arts, and writing. We also acknowledge achievements that demonstrate outstanding leadership, dedication to a career path, new initiatives, and a commitment to Arab American heritage and culture.“Our 20 Under 20 awardees are extraordinary young leaders who are already making meaningful contributions to their schools and communities,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. “Their dedication to excellence and their pride in their Arab heritage inspire us and remind us that the next generation is ready to lead.”The awardees are aged 20 or under, excel in their studies, actively work in their communities to help their peers, and demonstrate a commitment to their Arab heritage. The competition was open to all students who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. All awardees have shown remarkable leadership in their academics and extracurricular activities. They have exemplified what it means to be an Arab American in an increasingly multinational world.The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil, and for the prestigious panel of judges.The 20 Under 20 awardees for the class of 2026 will be honored at the Connect Empowerment Summit in the Fall at a date to be announced.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation (AAF, www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a non-profit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of the AAF is to Promote the Arab heritage and empower Arab Americans; Educate Americans about Arab identity and culture, and to Connect Arab Americans to each other and to other communities.

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