Fran Metrics and ClientTether Announce Official Partnership to Deliver Full-Lifecycle Franchise Intelligence

Top-rated franchise CRM and leading performance analytics platform join forces to give franchisors a complete picture from first lead to financial dashboard.

ClientTether handles the relationship. Fran Metrics handles the results. Together, we give franchisors the full picture — from first lead to financial dashboard.” — Prit Sen, Head of Growth & Client Success at Fran Metrics

SALT LAKE CITY AND SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fran Metrics, the AI-powered financial performance platform built specifically for franchise networks, and ClientTether, the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM, today announced an official marketplace partnership that brings together two best-in-class franchise tools under one connected experience.The integration allows franchisors to access Fran Metrics dashboards directly within the ClientTether platform, eliminating the need for multiple logins and giving franchise operations and development teams a seamless view of performance data alongside their CRM workflows."ClientTether fills your pipeline. Fran Metrics tells you what's working."Together, the two platforms cover the full franchise lifecycle: acquire leads, onboard franchisees, and track their financial performance — all in one connected stack.A Connected Franchise Tech StackClientTether already speaks franchise fluently, with automated and AI-powered lead engagement, franchisee communication, Item 23 receipt processing, and FranDev pipeline management built natively into the platform. Fran Metrics adds the financial performance layer that closes the loop, bringing real-time unit economics, KPIs, multi-unit benchmarking, and AI-driven insights to every franchisee relationship managed in ClientTether.Key capabilities of the combined platforms include:Automated lead engagement through calls, texts, emails, and personalized outreach within seconds of lead receipt, alongside AI-powered financial dashboards that surface real-time performance data at the unit, region, and system level. Franchisors gain complete visibility from candidate pipeline to franchisee profitability, with no spreadsheet archaeology required."Franchise tech is consolidating fast, and operators are demanding fewer logins, not more," said Prit Sen, Head of Growth & Client Success at Fran Metrics. "ClientTether handles the relationship. Fran Metrics handles the results. Together, we give franchisors the full picture — from first lead to financial dashboard.""Savvy franchise brands know how critical it is to not just streamline sales workflows, but to visualize their unit performance across all aspects," said Dave Hansen, CEO at ClientTether. "This partnership represents both of our tech-forward companies seeing a greater need in the franchise community for complete data sets to normalize and create actionable insights for operators, franchise business coaches, and franchisor executive teams."Why NowThe franchise industry is undergoing rapid technology consolidation. Operators increasingly expect their tools to work together seamlessly, with AI-driven analytics no longer a nice-to-have but a competitive necessity. Most analytics platforms are built for generic businesses — Fran Metrics was purpose-built for franchises, with royalties, benchmarking, and multi-unit comparisons built into the core of the product.For ClientTether users, the partnership delivers a serious analytics upgrade with zero friction. Franchisors can now gain deeper, actionable insights about performance trends without adjusting how their franchise owners operate.About Fran MetricsFran Metrics is the AI-powered financial performance platform built specifically for franchise networks. The platform helps franchisors standardize P&Ls and KPIs across their locations, benchmark performance across the system, and surface real-time insights that drive better coaching and faster decision-making. Fran Metrics also offers Fran AI, which enables leadership teams to analyze trends, identify early performance gaps, and run scenario modeling across their franchise system. For more information, visit www.franmetrics.net About ClientTetherClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. The platform streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, and email automations. Recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, ClientTether helps franchise systems convert more leads, automate client engagement, and simplify their technology stack. For more information, visit www.clienttether.com Media ContactsFran Metrics: Prit Sen, Head of Growth & Client Success | prit@franmetrics.net | 801-913-5537ClientTether: Marcela Martinez | marcela@clienttether.com | 385.332.8144

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