Team PAU Secures European Race Opportunities, Seeks Co-Sponsors to Scale International Momentum

Award-winning documentary series Closing the Gap helps open doors to European competition for young British riders

The response to the documentary series has exceeded our expectations” — Paul Ball, Team PAU

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just weeks after the London launch of the award-winning documentary series Closing the Gap Team PAU has secured its first international race opportunities in Europe. The development marks a major step forward for the initiative and has created fresh momentum around its mission to break down social and financial barriers in junior cycling.The response following the February 26 launch at Pinarello London was immediate. The event brought together members of the cycling community, industry figures, and media, while Olympic legend Sir Bradley Wiggins attended in support of Team PAU’s mission. Within days, Team PAU began receiving offers to compete internationally, creating new opportunities for young riders who have historically faced limited access to this level of competition.Team PAU has now secured invitations to compete in Europe throughout 2026 and 2027, representing a significant milestone for a programme designed to identify and support talented young cyclists from all backgrounds. The initiative says the documentary series has helped generate visibility, credibility, and industry attention that is now translating into real-world opportunities for its riders.This past weekend marked the first race of the 2026 series, with Team PAU riders taking to the start line as part of a new phase in the programme’s development. As interest grows, so does the need for support structures that can help the team capitalise on international invitations and expand its reach.“The response to the documentary series has exceeded our expectations,” said Paul Ball, founder of Team PAU. “We launched Closing the Gap to create visibility for young riders facing barriers in junior cycling, and it has delivered exactly that, along with international race invitations, industry recognition, and conversations we could not have started on our own. With success comes opportunity, and with opportunity comes the need to scale. We are now looking for co-sponsors who want to be part of this next chapter, backing a proven model at the point where momentum can be turned into long-term impact. The foundations are in place. The riders are ready. Now we need partners who understand the value of investing in youth sport when it is working.”Team PAU is now actively seeking co-sponsors to help scale the model and support areas including European race logistics, coaching and performance support, equipment provision, rider development pathways, and the expansion of the documentary series to cover international competition. The initiative is inviting brands, organisations, and individuals to align with a project that has already generated award recognition, industry interest, and international opportunity.The organisation says the trajectory is clear: when barriers are removed and young athletes are given the visibility and backing they deserve, talent can emerge from places the sport too often overlooks. With the right partners in place, Team PAU believes it can scale that model internationally and help redefine access to elite junior cycling.About Team PAUTeam PAU is a UK cycling initiative dedicated to breaking down social and financial barriers in junior cycling, creating pathways for talented young riders from all backgrounds to access and excel in elite sport.About Closing the GapClosing the Gap is an eight-part documentary series produced by Reels in Motion in collaboration with Team PAU. The pilot episode won Gold in Best Use of Video, Sport, Travel, Leisure and Tourism Sectors, and Silver in Best Documentary Style Video. The series launched on February 26, 2026, at Pinarello London.

Closing The Gap: Episode 1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.