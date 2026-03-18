Interior Announces $889 Million Investment in Western Water Infrastructure Through President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill

The Department of the Interior today announced $889 million in investments for critical water infrastructure projects across the West made possible by President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The funding will support Bureau of Reclamation projects in California, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming that improve water conveyance, expand storage and modernize infrastructure that supports American communities and agriculture.

Signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill represents a historic investment in America’s infrastructure and natural resources. The legislation provides $1 billion to the Bureau of Reclamation through 2034 to restore and expand existing water conveyance systems and increase surface water storage capacity across the West.

“Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the One Big Beautiful Bill is delivering major new investments in Western water infrastructure,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These investments strengthen our nation’s water security, modernize aging infrastructure and support the farmers, communities and industries that depend on reliable water supplies. By helping ensure strong agricultural production and efficient water delivery, this investment also supports more stable and affordable food prices for American families.”

California projects will receive $540 million of the total funding to support improvements to major water conveyance systems and storage projects that serve farms, communities and businesses throughout the Central Valley.

The Delta-Mendota Canal will receive $235 million, the largest allocation from the legislation. Funding will support rehabilitation of the upper canal, including raising canal embankments, repairing check structures and advancing potential construction of a new concrete-lined canal segment.

The Friant-Kern Canal will receive $200 million for subsidence correction efforts along the canal.

The San Luis Canal will receive $50 million to address subsidence issues affecting water delivery reliability.

The Tehama-Colusa Canal Authority pumping plant will receive $15 million to increase flow rates and improve system performance.

An additional $40 million will support planning and preconstruction activities associated with raising Shasta Dam, which will increase water storage capacity by approximately 634,000 acre-feet. That volume of water is enough to supply about 2.5 million people for a year.

These investments complement the Trump administration’s priority to expand water supply and strengthen drought resilience under Executive Order 14181. Combined with favorable hydrologic conditions, this effort has enabled the Bureau of Reclamation to deliver more than 200,000 acre-feet of additional water to the Central Valley Project by streamlining operations and capturing storm flows that historically could not be stored. More reliable water supplies for Western agriculture help keep food production strong and grocery costs more stable for families across the country.

Additional projects supported by the One Big Beautiful Bill include:

Idaho

$30 million to the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District for a conveyance and pump storage project in northern Idaho.

North Dakota

$100 million to the Eastern North Dakota Alternate Water Supply Project to use existing supply features under the Garrison Diversion Unit to deliver reliable and affordable water for municipal and rural water systems.

$8 million to the Garrison Diversion Unit for repairs at the McClusky Canal and Snake Creek pumping plant.

South Dakota

$11 million to the Belle Fourche Siphon lining project to repair leaking concrete siphons serving more than 24,000 acres of farmland.

Utah

$100 million to replace the 110-year-old Highline Canal near Duchesne with an enclosed pipeline to improve safety and water delivery efficiency.

Wyoming

$100 million for long-term repairs to the Fort Laramie Tunnels in southeast Wyoming to reduce the risk of future system failures.

The Department of the Interior continues to work with states, water users and local partners to modernize infrastructure and maximize the use of available water resources across the West. These investments will help strengthen American agriculture, support growing communities and ensure that Western water systems remain reliable for generations to come.