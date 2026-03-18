19 North Houston Children’s Choir Students Earn Spot in Elite TCDA Honor Choir

19 students in the North Houston Childrens Choir are selected to perform in the 2026 TCDA Elementary Honor Choir and the Middle School State Choir.

Being selected for the state choir is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to their dedication, the support of their families and teachers, and the power of music education. ” — Colleen Riddle, Executive Director of the North Houston Children’s Choir

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Houston Children’s Choir (NHCC) announced today that 19 of its students have been selected to perform in the TCDA Elementary Honor Choir and the Middle School State Choir, one of the highest honors for young singers in the state.Each year, tens of thousands of elementary and middle school students across Texas audition for the state choirs, but only about 150 students are ultimately selected for each. This year, 35 NHCC singers auditioned, with 19 earning a coveted place in the ensembles, representing an exceptional achievement for the Houston-based program. The selected students include 18 elementary choir members and one middle school student.Students selected for the 2026 TCDA Honor Choirs include:Manya Acharya, Grace Anderson, Brie Andrade, Gianna Avila, Katherine Burkholder, Ajishi Chouhan, Evelyn Clarke, Jessica Ferraez, Madeleine Flick, Olen Frantz, Vik Goyal, Zoey Johnson, Addison Leonard, Milan Marah, Jaden Rivera, Emmanuel Salcedo, Kennedy Tomsa, Elli Wilson and Ava Johnson.Those chosen will travel to San Antonio in July for a three-day clinic and concert experience, where they will rehearse with nationally renowned conductors before performing in featured concerts on July 18 at the Gonzales Convention Center during the TCDA convention.“These students have worked incredibly hard to reach this level,” said Colleen Riddle, Executive Director of the North Houston Children’s Choir. “Being selected for the state choir is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to their dedication, the support of their families and teachers, and the power of music education to shape young lives. Opportunities like this build individual confidence, discipline and leadership that extend far beyond the stage.”Founded in 2021, the North Houston Children’s Choir provides elementary and middle school students with opportunities to develop advanced vocal skills and perform throughout Houston and across Texas. Through its programs, NHCC helps young singers grow musically while building assertiveness, teamwork and character.Community members will have an opportunity to support the organization and hear its talented students perform at the NHCC Brunch Fundraiser on Sunday, March 29 at Ashton Gardens North Houston. The Gala beneﬁts musical scholarships and expanded access to advanced musical skills for children across the Greater Houston area. For more information, visit www.nhoustoncc.org ###About North Houston Children’s ChoirThe North Houston Children’s Choir (NHCC) provides talented elementary and middle school students in the greater Houston area region with opportunities to develop advanced musical skills through choral singing, movement and performance. Founded in 2021, the organization is dedicated to nurturing strong voices, strong character and strong community. NHCC ensembles perform throughout Houston and across Texas, bringing diverse communities together through music while promoting cultural appreciation and high standards of musical excellence. The choir also provides scholarships and outreach programs to ensure that more children have access to advanced music education. Learn more at www.nhoustoncc.org

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