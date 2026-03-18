Epoxy Floors NJ Announces Enhanced High-Performance Coating Solutions to Meet Growing Industrial Demand in New Jersey

Indsutrial Epoxy Flooring Systems Food Service Flooring Commercial Kitchen Floor System

Enhanced High-Performance Coating Solutions

By optimizing our formulas for local environmental factors—like humidity and temperature fluctuations—we ensure a bond that lasts.” — Stephen Smedley

STIRLING, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoxy Floors NJ, a division of High Performance Systems Corporation, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized industrial flooring services across New Jersey, with a specific focus on the heavy-traffic corridors of Middlesex, Bergen, and Union Counties.As New Jersey’s industrial and commercial sectors continue to expand, the need for flooring that can withstand chemical exposure, heavy machinery, and rigorous safety standards has never been higher. Epoxy Floors NJ is meeting this demand by integrating advanced resinous technologies that offer superior longevity compared to standard coatings.Specialized Solutions for New Jersey IndustriesThe updated service offerings are precision-engineered for the unique needs of the Garden State’s core industries: Warehousing & Logistics : Impact-resistant coatings designed for the high-volume distribution centers in Central Jersey.Pharmaceutical & Lab Spaces: Seamless, antimicrobial flooring that meets strict FDA and USDA compliance for the "Pharma Coast." Commercial Kitchens : Thermal shock-resistant urethane concrete systems built for the demanding culinary scene in Jersey City and Newark."Our goal isn't just to provide a floor, but to provide a long-term asset for New Jersey business owners," says a spokesperson for Epoxy Floors NJ. "By optimizing our formulas for local environmental factors—like humidity and temperature fluctuations—we ensure a bond that lasts."About Epoxy Floors NJEpoxy Floors NJ is a leading provider of commercial and industrial flooring solutions . Headquartered in Stirling, NJ, they specialize in epoxy floor installation, urethane concrete, and decorative resinous finishes. With decades of experience, they remain the trusted partner for facilities looking to improve safety, aesthetics, and durability.Media Contact:Jeff Smedleyjsmedley@hpsflooring.com1-732-384-5577

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.