J Dubb Tha King Brings High-Energy Performance to Phoenix Alongside Yukmouth of The Luniz for Unforgettable Live Show

J Dubb Tha King Live Show at Coop's featuring J Dubb Tha King and Yukmouth from the Luniz

Blending Legacy and New Wave Energy in One Unforgettable Live Experience

This show has been a long time coming. We want Phoenix and the surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the vibe.” — J Dubb Tha King

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising hip-hop artist J Dubb Tha King is set to take the stage for an electrifying night of music, culture, and high-energy performances alongside West Coast legend Yukmouth of The Luniz. The highly anticipated event will take place on April 11th from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Coop’s Bar & Grill in Peoria, Arizona, promising fans an unforgettable live experience.The show will feature live performances from J Dubb Tha King, Yukmouth, and special guest artists including Pay La V and Qiayz, delivering a dynamic lineup that blends emerging talent with iconic West Coast sound.Fresh off the release of their collaborative single “You Gon Know Me,” J Dubb Tha King and Yukmouth are bringing that same energy from the track straight to the stage. The record showcases raw lyricism, confidence, and street authenticity—setting the tone for what fans can expect during this live performance.Watch the official video:Tickets available now: eventbrite .com/e/yukmouth-live-tickets-1864840711769?aff=oddtdtcreator“This show has been a long time coming. We want Phoenix and the surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the vibe,” said J Dubb Tha King.Fans attending can expect an immersive night filled with classic hits, new music, and an up-close experience with artists who are shaping and honoring the culture. Known for his commanding stage presence and connection with the crowd, Yukmouth will headline the evening, bringing decades of hip-hop legacy to the Phoenix stage.“J Dubb Tha King is building real momentum right now, and this performance alongside Yukmouth is a powerful moment for his brand and his audience,” said Desirae L. Benson , Publicist. “This show represents alignment, timing, and impact—and Phoenix is about to feel all of it.”Coop’s Bar & Grill will serve as the backdrop for the event, creating an intimate yet energetic atmosphere where fans can truly connect with the artists and the music.This is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of hip-hop culture, collaboration, and community.Event Details:Tickets: EventbriteEvent: Yukmouth Live Featuring J Dubb Tha KingDate: April 11, 2026Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PMLocation: Coop’s Bar & Grill, Peoria, ArizonaAbout J Dubb Tha KingJ Dubb Tha King is an emerging hip-hop artist known for his authentic sound, confident delivery, and commitment to representing real-life experiences through music. With a growing fanbase and strategic collaborations, he continues to position himself as a force to watch in the industry.About YukmouthYukmouth is a platinum-selling rapper, entrepreneur, and West Coast hip-hop icon best known as one-half of the legendary duo The Luniz. Rising to prominence in the 1990s, The Luniz made history with their chart-topping hit “I Got 5 On It,” a cultural anthem that continues to resonate across generations.Beyond his success with The Luniz, Yukmouth has built an extensive solo career, releasing multiple albums and collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Known for his sharp lyricism, distinctive voice, and authentic West Coast sound, he has remained a consistent force in the industry for decades.

You Gon Know Me

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