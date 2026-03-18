Esprizio Reimagines Ready-to-Drink Coffee with The Sparkling Espresso Spritz

Esprizio Sparkling Espresso Spritz

The Mediterranean-inspired drink combines organic espresso, sparkling water, and bright citrus for a refreshing new take on canned coffee.

Unlike traditional RTD coffees that skew overly sweet and utilitarian, Esprizio offers a light, effervescent espresso experience that balances playful energy and refreshment.” — Nick Elliott, Esprizio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new non-alcoholic beverage brand bringing sparkle to the canned coffee aisle, Esprizio launches next week in three flavors: Blood Orange, Tangerine Chocolate, and Grapefruit. Esprizio introduces an entirely new kind of coffee experience: sparkling espresso inspired by Italian spritz culture. Made with organic espresso, sparkling water, and real citrus, the drink offers a lighter, more refreshing take on ready-to-drinkcoffee.Esprizio was founded on the belief that coffee doesn’t have to feel heavy or one-note. Unlike traditional RTD coffees that skew overly sweet and utilitarian, Esprizio offers a light, effervescent espresso experience that balances playful energy and refreshment – designed for late mornings, mid-afternoons, and aperitivo hour alike.“My childhood best friend moved to Italy, and visiting him over the years I fell in love with both espresso and spritz culture,” said Nick Elliott, Founder & CEO of Esprizio. “Esprizio brings those two traditions together in a bright, modern way.”“Esprizio does something rare in coffee – it delivers the lift you expect from espresso with the kind of refreshment you’d usually find in other beverage categories,” added Charlotte Mizrahi and Matthias Laudico of LeyLine Labs, the food scientists behind the formulation.Esprizio launches with three distinctive flavors that combine spritz-style refreshment and contemporary espresso culture:● Blood Orange – Espresso mingles with sun-ripened blood orange and a touch ofrhubarb.● Tangerine Chocolate – Espresso sparkles with zesty tangerine and velvety chocolate.● Grapefruit – Espresso meets bright grapefruit effervescence with a hint of vanilla.Esprizio will be available for order at drinkesprizio.com starting Thursday 3/19. The brand will also be expanding into select natural and specialty retailers, workplace, and food service channels in the coming months.About Esprizio:Esprizio is a lifestyle beverage brand on a mission to bring more sparkle to life – and coffee. Designed for people who love coffee but also crave something lighter, fresher, and more social, Esprizio blends Mediterranean-inspired flavors with modern convenience. Whether you’re looking for the lift of espresso or the easy refreshment of a spritz, Esprizio fits naturally into all the moments in between.Learn more at drinkesprizio.com and follow along on Instagram @drinkesprizio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.