Award-Winning Author Mona Liza Santos Honored by City & Community Leaders for Promoting Kindness and Emotional Literacy

Grateful to be recognized with the Dangal ng Pilipino Founders Citation Award, presented alongside community leaders and Consul Adelio Angelito S. Cruz, celebrating Filipino leadership and cultural pride.

Author Mona Liza Santos earns community recognition for championing kindness and emotional literacy through children’s books and initiatives.

Stories stay with us. Long after the pages close, children remember how they felt. If a story helps a child feel valued and believe in themselves, then that story has done something meaningful.” — Mona Liza Santos

NATIONAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning children’s author and World Love Press founder Mona Liza Santos has been recognized by city, county, and community leaders for her work promoting kindness, emotional literacy, and positive values through children’s literature and community initiatives.On March 14, Santos attended the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce Greater San Diego (FACC-GSD) “Rising Beyond Leadership” Gala, where she received the Dangal ng Pilipino Founders Citation Award presented by San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre. Santos was also nominated for the Community Impact Award by FACC-GSD President Femie Cupit.Earlier this month, National City Mayor Ron Morrison issued a proclamation recognizing Santos as the founder of National Intentional Kindness Day , observed annually on August 24. The initiative encourages individuals, schools, workplaces, and communities to practice thoughtful acts of kindness in everyday life.Santos plans to observe the day each year as a kickoff to Be Kind Human Week, held August 25–31, encouraging communities to begin the week with intentional acts of kindness that carry into everyday life.Santos is also introducing Heritage and Heart Day, an initiative observed on October 15 that invites people of all backgrounds to reflect on their cultural heritage and celebrate the traditions that shape their identities. Positioned near the close of both Hispanic Heritage Month and Filipino American History Month, the observance encourages people of all cultures to honor their roots while fostering understanding and respect across communities.“These observances are not meant to be days off,” Santos said. “They are reminders that kindness, empathy, and respect can be practiced every day in our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods.”Stories have long played an important role in shaping how children understand the world. Long before children learn to analyze complex ideas, stories help them recognize emotions, develop empathy, and understand how their actions affect others.This belief guides Santos’ work as a children’s author and founder of World Love Press. Her storytelling focuses on emotional awareness, kindness, self-worth, and belonging, helping young readers better understand their feelings and relationships with others.Santos began writing during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to comfort and support her child during a time of uncertainty. What started as a personal effort to create reassurance at home gradually grew into a larger body of work centered on emotional learning and kindness for children and families.Since then, Santos has written more than 40 children’s books that have reached readers across the United States and internationally. Her debut book, Mama, I Love You, received a Mom’s Choice Awards Gold Award recognizing its positive message for children and families.Her perspective is shaped in part by her upbringing in a multigenerational household where she was largely raised by her grandparents, whose example of humility, kindness, and integrity continues to influence her work.Travel has also shaped her storytelling. Having visited more than 70 countries, Santos often reflects on how shared human experiences—love, acceptance, and kindness—connect people across cultures.Beyond writing, Santos continues expanding her work into community initiatives and educational resources. She is developing Kindness Toolkits and Heritage Toolkits that will be available through her website to help schools, families, and community organizations encourage empathy, cultural understanding, and intentional acts of kindness.Her work has been featured by media outlets including Authority Magazine, BookTrib, SDVoyager, Bold Journey, and Canvas Rebel.“Stories stay with us,” Santos said. “Long after the pages are closed, children remember how a story made them feel. If a book can help a child feel valued or a little less alone, then that story has done something meaningful. My hope is that these stories encourage children to believe in themselves and treat others with kindness.”About Mona Liza SantosMona Liza Santos is an award-winning children’s author and founder of World Love Press. Since beginning her writing journey during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has authored more than 40 children’s books focused on emotional literacy, kindness, and helping young readers understand their emotions and relationships with others. Inspired by motherhood, cultural heritage, and travel to more than 70 countries, her work encourages empathy, confidence, and a sense of belonging for children and families.Media ContactMona Liza SantosFounder, World Love PressWebsite: monalizasantos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.