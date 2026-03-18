Michigan Entrepreneurs to Converge in Southfield for High-Stakes Pitch Competition and Business Expo

2024 NEA Pitch Contest Winner Sophia Barnett with Kevin Watkins of Comerica and Dr. ZaLonya Allen

Pitch competitions are a powerful catalyst for innovation, giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their ideas and access valuable resources that help them grow.” — Joshua Apodaca-Muehlenweg

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Approximately 200 entrepreneurs and professionals are expected to attend the upcoming 2026 Entrepreneur Expo and Pitch Competition, hosted by the National Entrepreneurs Association on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Southfield Public Library. This high-impact event is presented in partnership with the City of Southfield and supported by sponsor Comcast Business.Designed to connect, elevate, and accelerate business growth, the event will bring together entrepreneurs, small business owners, and innovators from across Metro Detroit for an evening of networking, exposure, and opportunity. Attendees will explore a wide range of products and services, while building valuable relationships with fellow entrepreneurs and resource providers.A highlight of the evening is the Entrepreneur Pitch Competition, where pre-selected Michigan business owners will present their ventures in a fast-paced, 3-minute pitch format for a chance to win cash and prizes. The first-place winner will receive a $3,000 cash prize and a one-year membership to National Entrepreneurs Association along with a gift from Comcast Business.The second-place winner will receive $500, and the third-place winner, selected by the audience, will also receive $500, adding an interactive element to the competition. Finalists also received pitch coaching prior to the competition, ensuring a high-quality and competitive experience.“Pitch competitions are a powerful catalyst for innovation, giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their ideas and access valuable resources that help them grow,” said Joshua Apodaca-Muehlenweg, Vice President of Comcast Business. “Events like this play a vital role in accelerating innovation and fostering meaningful connections across the local business ecosystem. Comcast Business is proud to support this event because empowering small businesses and spotlighting new solutions ultimately fuels economic vitality across our region.”“This event is about creating real opportunities for entrepreneurs to be seen, heard, and supported,” said Dr. Zalonya Allen, NEA President. “Through our partnership with the City of Southfield and with support from Comcast Business, we have built a platform that empowers entrepreneurs to grow and access new opportunities.”In addition to the pitch competition, attendees can look forward to high-impact networking with entrepreneurs and business leaders, speed networking designed to help professionals make meaningful connections quickly, access to business resources and service providers, including the Small Business Administration, and opportunities to discover and support innovative local businesses.With strong community support and growing interest, the Entrepreneur Expo and Pitch Competition reflects the National Entrepreneurs Association’s mission to equip entrepreneurs with the tools, connections, and visibility needed to accelerate business success. Entrepreneurs interested in attending or showcasing their businesses are encouraged to register in advance at www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/2026expoandpitch . Registration will not be available onsite.The National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides training, business resources, and events designed to empower entrepreneurs to grow and sustain successful businesses.The City of Southfield is a growing city known for its strong business community, diverse population, and commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and innovation. With a rich mix of corporate headquarters, small businesses, and community resources, Southfield serves as a hub for economic growth and collaboration in southeastern Michigan.

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