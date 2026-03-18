Sifter Solutions, Inc. Partners with Brookshire Brothers, Inc. to Support SNAP Waiver Compliance & Health-Focused Retail

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ensuring our stores remain prepared for evolving SNAP waiver requirements while continuing to serve our communities effectively is a priority.” — Corry Lankford, Director of Marketing, Brookshire Brothers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sifter Solutions, Inc. announced a new agreement with Brookshire Brothers, Inc. to provide advanced SNAP waiver compliance services designed to help meet evolving federal and state program requirements while supporting healthier food access for shoppers.Through this engagement, Sifter will provide Brookshire Brothers with access to Sifter’s SNAP Waiver Compliance solution, including state-specific Restricted Product Lists (RPLs), UPC-level eligibility determinations, private-label compliance support, and supporting data services. The program is designed to accurately implement SNAP waiver rules as they expand across multiple states and continue to evolve.As SNAP policies shift toward more defined product eligibility requirements, retailers are increasingly required to manage compliance at the item level. Sifter’s platform enables continuous monitoring of product eligibility across national brands, regional assortments, and private-label items, ensuring stores can confidently support compliant transactions at checkout while maintaining operational efficiency.As part of the rollout, Brookshire Brothers will also activate Sifter’s SNAP Companion, an in-store and mobile scanning capability that allows customers to scan a product barcode and instantly see whether the item is eligible under SNAP waiver guidelines. The tool will be integrated directly into the Brookshire Brothers loyalty app to provide clear, real-time guidance to shoppers while they browse the store.In partnership with Sifter, Brookshire Brothers will be able to move faster and more accurately with:• State-specific Restricted Product Lists aligned to SNAP waiver requirements• UPC-level eligibility determinations across store assortments• Ingredient and attribute analysis for private-label products• Continuous monitoring for new items, reformulations, and packaging updates• Ongoing data refresh and coordination with manufacturers and data syndicators• Audit-ready data integrity and compliance support• Shopper-facing eligibility insights through the SNAP Companion platformThese capabilities will help Brookshire Brothers adapt quickly as SNAP waiver programs expand and as food policy, health initiatives, and consumer expectations continue to evolve.“Retailers are facing a rapidly changing environment where nutrition policy, compliance requirements, and shopper expectations are all moving at once,” said Kevin Billings, V.P. Business Development, Sifter. “Our goal is to provide the data infrastructure and intelligence needed to manage these changes accurately at scale while also enabling retailers to deliver clear guidance directly to their shoppers.”Brookshire Brothers sees the initiative as an important step in supporting both operational readiness and the customer experience.“Ensuring our stores remain prepared for evolving SNAP waiver requirements while continuing to serve our communities effectively is a priority,” said Corry Lankford, Director of Marketing for Brookshire Brothers. “Working with Sifter gives us the confidence that our teams have the data and compliance support necessary to manage these changes. Just as important, standing up tools and education for our shoppers through our loyalty app helps guarantee a seamless shopping experience.”The partnership reflects a broader shift occurring across the grocery industry as retailers prepare for new SNAP waiver pilots and increased scrutiny around eligible food items. Accurate product classification, real-time updates, scalable compliance systems, and clear shopper communication are becoming essential infrastructure for modern food retail operations.Sifter’s technology is designed to help retailers, CPG manufacturers, and health organizations navigate this transition while also enabling broader initiatives around health-focused merchandising, nutrition transparency, and data-driven product strategy.Contact Kevin Billings for more information about Sifter’s SNAP Waiver Compliance solution: kevin.billings@siftersolutions.comAbout Sifter Solutions, Inc.Sifter Solutions provides clinically informed nutrition intelligence, product attribute analysis, and compliance infrastructure that connects food data with real-world consumer and health needs. The company works with retailers, CPG brands, healthcare organizations, and technology partners to enable smarter product decisions and more effective shopper engagement.Visit www.siftersolutions.com for more information.About Brookshire BrothersEstablished in 1921, Brookshire Brothers is an employee-owned grocery company serving communities across Texas and western Louisiana with nearly 120 retail locations. While rooted in traditional grocery and pharmacy services, the company also features fuel centers, tobacco operations, coffee shops and event venues.Guided by its mission to be good people who sell good food and do good deeds, Brookshire Brothers remains deeply committed to supporting its neighbors through charitable giving, active community engagement, high-quality food and superior customer service.Visit www.brookshirebrothers.com for more information.

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