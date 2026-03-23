Meals That Matter Documentary Highlights Quiet Role of Food in Cancer Treatment

Film from The Joy Bus selected as Official Selection of 2026 Phoenix Film Festival

This film is about honoring the individuals who trusted us with their stories. It shows what care can look like outside the hospital and reminds us that food is not just sustenance. It is connection.” — Jennifer Caraway, founder of The Joy Bus

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meals That Matter , a 21-minute documentary selected as an Official Selection of the 2026 Phoenix Film Festival, is a collaboration between The Joy Bus and award-winning Phoenix filmmaker Stjepan Alaupovic. The project highlights the lived experiences of individuals navigating cancer, underscoring the quiet role nourishment and the often unseen lifelines of community can play during one of life’s most uncertain chapters.The film follows The Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit delivering free, medically tailored meals to people facing cancer. Guided by the voices of The Joy Bus clients themselves, the documentary reflects on what it means to receive nourishment when energy, time and certainty are scarce. “Nonprofits don’t just need visibility, they need clarity,” said Alaupovic. “This film was created to honor dignity and build long-term trust through intentional storytelling.”Through honest commentary and restrained, human-centered visuals, Meals That Matter reveals how small, intentional acts can quietly change someone’s day, and sometimes their outlook. Rather than focusing on illness, the film preserves the lived experiences of those who opened their homes and shared what it means to be cared for through food.The documentary has been selected as an Official Selection of the 2026 Phoenix Film Festival, taking place April 9–19 at Harkins Scottsdale 101. The film will screen on April 11, 14 and 18, 2026 in the Arizona Shorts C category.The Joy Bus is the only organization of its kind in Arizona providing free, medically tailored meals specifically for individuals navigating cancer. In 2025 alone, the organization delivered more than 27,000 meals, representing a 181 percent increase in meal production year over year. More than 51 percent of referrals began receiving services within the same month, underscoring the immediacy of the need.Directed and produced by Phoenix-based filmmaker Stjepan Alaupovic of Clear Online Video, the documentary was developed as a strategic storytelling initiative to support The Joy Bus’ long-term fundraising and community engagement efforts. The project reflects more than a decade of The Joy Bus’ work at the intersection of nutrition and care and reinforces the growing Food Is Medicine movement. The film will serve as a cornerstone storytelling asset for fundraising events, donor engagement and community outreach initiatives throughout 2026.Community partners and sponsors are invited to support festival participation and future screenings that expand the film’s reach. To learn more about how you can support, please contact Stjepan Alaupovic at stjepan@clearonlinevideo.comIf you are interested in setting up an interview or learning more about the project, please contact Natalie Wilson at natalie@mcraeagency.com.About The Joy BusFounded in 2011 by award-winning chef Jennifer Caraway, The Joy Bus is a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to delivering free, medically tailored meals to individuals navigating cancer. The organization believes nourishment can provide dignity, relief and connection during life’s most challenging moments.Learn more: https://www.joybus.org/ About Clear Online Video:Founded by award-winning filmmaker Stjepan Alaupovic, Clear Online Video specializes in documentary storytelling and strategic video partnerships for nonprofit and mission-driven organizations, helping clients strengthen donor trust and long-term impact. The company has partnered with nonprofits, entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 companies to create compelling visual narratives that connect audiences to purpose-driven work.Learn more: https://www.clearonlinevideo.com

Meals That Matter - Official Trailer

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