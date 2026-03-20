Connected Launches AI-Powered Couples App to Help Partners Improve Communication and Strengthen Relationships

Connected is an AI-powered relationship app that helps couples improve communication and build stronger connections through daily tools and personalized insights.

Developed by a licensed marriage and family therapist, the app offers 30+ research-backed tools to help couples build stronger, healthier relationships.

Connected helps couples understand their patterns, improve communication, and build stronger relationships through small, consistent daily actions.” — Kayla Crane, LMFT

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connected Couples LLC has launched Connected, a new AI-powered relationship app designed to help couples improve communication, deepen connection, and build healthier relationships. The app combines AI coaching, research-backed assessments, and daily connection tools in one platform, and is available free on the Apple App Store and Google Play, with premium features starting at $7.99 per month.Connected was developed by Kayla Crane, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) based in Castle Rock, Colorado, in collaboration with her husband, Josh Crane. Kayla is the founder of South Denver Therapy, where she works with couples on communication, infidelity recovery, and long-term relationship growth. The app is grounded in real-world clinical experience and designed to bring proven relationship tools into everyday life.“Healthy relationships are built through small, consistent moments of connection,” said Kayla Crane, LMFT, co-creator of Connected. “We created Connected to give couples practical tools they can use every day to better understand each other, communicate more effectively, and stay aligned over time.”A comprehensive toolkit for modern relationshipsConnected gives couples access to more than 30 tools organized around five core areas: daily connection rituals, relationship assessments, conflict resolution, AI-powered coaching, and relationship memory. The platform is designed to fit into everyday life, helping couples build stronger habits without needing to set aside large blocks of time.The app’s Daily Question feature delivers an expert-crafted prompt each day that both partners answer independently before revealing responses to each other. This creates a simple but powerful way to spark meaningful conversations and increase emotional awareness. Additional features like mood check-ins, daily gratitude prompts, and streak tracking help couples build consistency and accountability in their relationship.Connected also includes a growing library of more than 1,000 curated questions organized into themed packs. These range from light, fun topics to deeper conversations about intimacy, finances, values, and long-term goals, helping couples explore both everyday connection and long-term compatibility.Research-backed assessments and insightsThe app includes more than 10 scientifically informed relationship assessments covering love languages, attachment styles, communication patterns, conflict resolution styles, and core values alignment. Each partner completes assessments independently, allowing couples to compare results side by side and gain a clearer understanding of their similarities and differences.These insights are designed to help couples move beyond surface-level conversations and better understand the underlying dynamics that shape their relationship. By making this information accessible and easy to interpret, Connected bridges the gap between clinical concepts and real-world application.AI coaching personalized to each coupleConnected’s AI coach analyzes each couple’s patterns over time, including communication habits, mood trends, engagement, and assessment results. By identifying patterns and changes, the app delivers personalized weekly action plans, relationship insights, and practical suggestions tailored to each couple’s unique dynamic.The coaching experience is designed to feel supportive, relevant, and non-judgmental, similar to working with a therapist outside of a traditional session. A 0–100 Connection Score provides couples with a simple, visual way to understand their relationship health, while trend tracking shows how connection evolves over time.Rather than offering generic advice, Connected’s AI adapts to each couple, helping them recognize patterns, improve communication, and take small, meaningful steps that strengthen their relationship.Built for any couple, at any stageUnlike apps designed primarily for couples in crisis, Connected is built for everyday relationship maintenance and growth. Whether couples are dating, engaged, newly married, or years into a long-term partnership, the app provides tools to help them stay connected and continue growing together.Features like the Date Night Planner, interactive couple games, shared tasks, relationship goals, and a couples journal make the experience engaging and practical. Couples can track shared goals, revisit memories, and create intentional time together, all within one platform.The app is designed to be approachable and easy to use, removing the friction that often prevents couples from consistently investing in their relationship.Connected is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app is free to download with no credit card required, with optional premium features starting at $4.99 per month. Full feature details are available at connectedcouples.app/features.DownloadAvailable on the Apple App Store and Google Play:About ConnectedConnected is an AI-powered relationship app developed by a licensed marriage and family therapist to help couples strengthen communication, deepen connection, and build healthier relationships. The app combines expert-designed tools, research-informed assessments, and personalized AI insights to support couples at any stage.Learn more at https://connectedcouples.app

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