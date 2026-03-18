Denny LaVé Named One of IAOTP’S Top 50 Fearless Leaders

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Denny LaVé at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Denny LaVé has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in his field.Inclusion in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor, awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Denny LaVé will receive this recognition at IAOTP’s Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over two decades of experience in construction and business development, Denny LaVé has established himself as a dynamic, results-driven leader known for excellence, resilience, and innovation. As the Co-Founder and CEO of Precision Precast Erectors (PPE), he guided the company from a small startup to a five-time Inc. 5000 Award winner, recognized for its rapid growth and significant industry impact. Under his leadership, PPE became a dominant force in the Northwest’s construction landscape, successfully completing some of the region’s most complex and demanding precast projects. Today, the company continues to build upon his visionary framework under new leadership, while Denny focuses on empowering emerging leaders and running for office to serve his country.Denny’s areas of expertise include strategic business scaling, workforce leadership and mentorship, operational management, consultative problem solving, and values-based leadership development.His professional journey began with a diverse and unconventional background that included custom furniture crafting, tower climbing, and nearly two years spent living as a monk in a monastery in France. These formative experiences, combined with mentorship from renowned business leaders such as Jay Abraham and Eliyahu Goldratt, helped shape his philosophy of service-centered leadership and his unwavering commitment to continuous growth and impact.Throughout his illustrious career, Denny LaVé has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Denny LaVé will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC for his earlier selection as Top CEO of the Year and for his recent selection to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication.Denny and his companies have gained widespread recognition across numerous respected media outlets. His work has been featured in major publications such as USA Today, Fortune Magazine, TIME Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, International Business Times, Construction Today, and Business View Magazine, as well as prominent regional and industry platforms including The Spokesman Review, The Coeur d’Alene Press, and Ironworker Magazine. This extensive media coverage reflects both Denny’s leadership and the strong reputation of the organizations he has built. Denny documented his journey in his memoir, Blue-Collar Blessed, A Humble Life in Idaho.In addition to his successful business career, Denny is running for the United States Senate from Idaho, driven by his belief in restoring integrity, common sense, and leadership rooted in real-world experience. As a devoted husband and father of six, he is deeply committed to strengthening families, empowering small businesses, and preserving the faith and freedoms that are essential for future generations.Looking back, Denny attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. His personal life is rooted in service, faith, and family. He is a dedicated husband to his wife Gina, an actively engaged father, and a passionate mentor. Outside of work, he enjoys reading from his extensive personal library, coaching lacrosse, riding his motorcycle, sailing, and cooking grass-fed steak. In the future, he hopes to inspire others to pursue a career in the field.For more information, please visit: ppe-llc.com and dennyforsenate.comAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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