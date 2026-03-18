Perdata.ai sponsoring American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Washington DC

Perdata.ai, creator of www.getconexus.com will sponsor the October Making Strides against Breast Cancer walk in DC.

Friendship and Community are vital for unifying the entire planet” — Peter O'Dell

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perdata .ai, the creator of the CONEXUS www.getconexus.com ) private social connection platform will sponsor the October 17th 2026 American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Washington DC. The event is expected to draw over 5,000 walkers in support of end breast cancer."This is a great example of a face-to-face community event with a unifying cause for friendship and connection," said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Perdata.ai. "We’re looking forward to assisting in any way we can."American Cancer Society: “One in eight women will have a breast cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., except for skin cancers. More than 313,510 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2024. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks provide a supportive community for survivors, caregivers, and families alike. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer funds lifesaving breast cancer research and is committed to advancing health equity through essential programs and services.”“In a world where digital noise is everywhere, the most meaningful connections still happen face to face.” said Johan Wikman, CTO at Perdata.ai. “With Conexus, we’re not trying to replace real interaction with tech, we’re using technology to make those moments easier to find. That’s where the real impact and scalability can help.”The CONEXUS platform is designed to give organizations the ability to connect participants in communities and at events based on shared interests, experiences and travel profiles. Anonymity is preserved until a face-to-face meeting between people. CONEXUS is organizationally focused, privacy protecting and ad free.Organizers can host their own event up to 100 people at no cost at www.getconexus.com Everyone can join the CONEXUS friendship event using this link: https://app.getconexus.com/events/early-adopters-aa76c3ffc9ccc717e/join About Perdata.aiPerdata.ai is a for profit technology company that leverages Artificial Intelligence to facilitate human to human connections and foster meaningful relationships between people at events and gatherings. With a focus on community building and enabling friendships, the company aims to make a positive impact on people's lives. The founders recently published “Dying for Friendship and Community: Two old friends attack loneliness” Amazon book link: https://a.co/d/0chWuarC Contact:Pete O’Dell, pete@perdata.ai, 202 460 9207ACS Contact: Gabrielle Roth, Senior Manager of Development, gabrielle.roth@cancer.org

Dying for Friendship and Community overview

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