Be the AI's First Choice. Glow.B

BYAHT Inc. launches Glow.B’s AEO and GEO services to help brands secure visibility in AI-generated answers from platforms like SearchGPT and Perplexity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYAHT Inc., the innovator behind the AI-powered creator marketing agentic SaaS ‘Glow.B,’ officially announced today the commercialization of its proprietary Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) solutions. This strategic launch marks a significant shift in digital marketing, moving beyond traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to ensure brand visibility within the rapidly evolving generative AI search ecosystem.As generative AI platforms such as SearchGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s AI Overviews redefine how consumers discover information, the traditional battle for search engine rankings is undergoing a fundamental transformation. In this new era, the primary challenge for brands is no longer just appearing in a list of links, but being cited as a trusted, authoritative source by AI models.To address this paradigm shift, Glow.B has completed an intensive five-month R&D phase focused on AEO and GEO-based content strategies. The newly launched service provides a comprehensive technical pipeline that analyzes AI search patterns and deploys creator-led content specifically structured for AI indexing and citation."The future of brand marketing depends on becoming a trusted source that AI agents actively recommend," said Dong-gyu Kim, CEO of BYAHT Inc. "With Glow.B’s AEO and GEO solutions, we are not just driving traffic; we are building brand authority in the generative AI era by combining sophisticated data analysis with high-impact creator content."Glow.B’s platform utilizes specialized AI agents to automate the creator marketing process. These agents identify the most compatible creators for a brand and design content structures—including semantic keyword flow and information hierarchy—that are optimized for AI model consumption. This ensures that when a user queries an AI engine, the brand is significantly more likely to be featured in the generated response.Currently supporting marketing efforts across 19 countries, including the United States, South Korea, and Japan, BYAHT Inc. aims to lead the global MarTech industry by continuously evolving its AI-driven optimization technologies to meet the demands of the next generation of search.For more information, visit https://byaht.com/en or https://biz.glowb.io/ . About BYAHT Inc.BYAHT Inc. is a premier MarTech company based in Seoul, South Korea, specializing in AI-driven creator marketing through its flagship platform, Glow.B. By integrating advanced data science with the creator economy, BYAHT provides automated, high-ROI marketing solutions for global brands looking to navigate the complexities of modern digital environments.

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