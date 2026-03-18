RAY LEWIS JOINS BALTIMORE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO SHOWCASE YOUTH WELLNESS PARTNERSHIP MODEL

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis will return to Baltimore on March 18 to spotlight a growing community effort to strengthen youth wellbeing through collaboration between schools, funders, community organizations, and youth advocates.Lewis will join leaders from the Ray of Hope Foundation, Possibilities for Change, J&B Medical, The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) during the district’s Mind Over Matters Youth Wellness Conference , an annual event focused on mental health, substance use prevention, and providing resources to support students and families.The event will also serve as a kick-off for the Rising Together Schoolwide Mental Health Screening™, a comprehensive, partnership-focused program designed to help schools identify youth mental health risks earlier and connect students and their families with the support they need.Demonstrating the Rising Together Partnership ModelThe Baltimore event will showcase the Rising Together partnership model, demonstrating how different partners work together to strengthen youth support systems:• School Partner: Baltimore County Public Schools• Program Partners: Possibilities for Change and J&B Medical• Amplifier: Ray Lewis and the Ray of Hope Foundation• Funder: The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti FoundationTogether, these partners aim to demonstrate how communities can align resources, expertise, and leadership to better support youth mental health and wellbeing.The event will also emphasize financial transparency, showing how philanthropic investment can be directly linked to program implementation and measurable impact for students served.Leaders say this model provides funders and community partners with a clearer understanding of how their contributions support school-based programs and help ensure accountability for outcomes.Supporting Baltimore County Student WellbeingBaltimore County Public Schools serves students across the region, and many young people face challenges that can affect both their mental health and academic success.• BCPS serves more than 108,000students across the region• Nearly 50% of students qualify as economically disadvantaged.• About one-third of students report persistent sadness or hopelessnessEducators and community leaders say these challenges highlight the need for early identification and strong partnerships to ensure students receive the support they need.“These numbers represent real young people in our communities,” said Ray Lewis, NFL Hall of Famer and founder of the Ray of Hope Foundation. “Our kids deserve to know that when they’re struggling, they have a team behind them. When schools, families, and community leaders come together, we can make sure no young person has to face those challenges alone.”“That kind of collaboration is exactly what Rising Together was designed to support,” said Jennifer Salerno of Possibilities for Change. “Early identification and strong support systems can change the trajectory of a young person’s life. Through Rising Together—and with partners like J&B Medical—we are helping schools recognize when students may be struggling and connect them with support sooner.”“J&B Medical is proud to partner with Ray Lewis, City of Baltimore and Possibilities for Change to expand the reach of Rising Together and bring these tools to more communities,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D. Executive Servant Leader of J&B Medical. “By combining innovative technology, data insights, and strong community partnerships, we can help schools identify student needs earlier and ensure families are connected with the care and resources they need to thrive.”The Rising Together program connects students ages 8–18 with confidential mental health and wellness screenings designed to identify depression, anxiety, and other risk factors early. Schools receive data-driven insights that help guide interventions, referrals, and ongoing support for students and families.“Addressing youth mental health requires strong partnerships between schools, families, and community organizations,” said Dr. Myriam Rogers, Superintendent, Baltimore County Public Schools. “Efforts like Rising Together bring important resources and conversations to our schools and help ensure students know that our school system is committed to supporting them and providing the resources they need to thrive."Organizers say the Baltimore event represents an important step toward expanding the Rising Together model to additional school districts and communities across the country.“This is about building a movement,” Mr. Lewis said. “When communities work together to support our youth, we can change lives.”To learn more about the Rising Together movement or access media resources, visit:About Possibilities for ChangePossibilities for Change is leading a nationwide movement to improve youth wellbeing through evidence-based screening tools, trauma-responsive technology, and comprehensive programs designed to identify risk earlier, intervene faster, and empower young people to thrive.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit www.JandBMedical.com About Ray of Hope FoundationFounded by NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, the Ray of Hope Foundation is dedicated to inspiring and empowering youth through mentorship, leadership development, and community support programs that help young people reach their full potential.Media ContactDr. Jennifer SalernoPossibilities for Changejsalerno@pos4change.org

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