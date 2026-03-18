Angus Reid adds two senior vice presidents of research

Rohit Nair, Vice President of Research Amy Knowles, Vice President of Research

Rohit Nair and Amy Knowles bring decades of combined strategic research expertise to Canada’s leading research consultancy

Amy and Rohit bring a wealth of experience in their areas of expertise, such as qualitative research and advanced analytics, helping businesses make impactful tactical and strategic decisions.” — Ed Morawski, President of Angus Reid

TORONTO, CANADA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angus Reid, Canada's most recognized and trusted research consultancy, today announced the appointment of Rohit Nair and Amy Knowles as senior vice presidents of research, strengthening the firm's capacity to deliver strategic insight across key industry sectors. Both executives will be responsible for driving business growth, advising clients on strategic decision-making and overseeing complex research engagements from design through delivery.

“Amy and Rohit bring a wealth of experience in their areas of expertise, such as qualitative research and advanced analytics, helping businesses make impactful tactical and strategic decisions," said Ed Morawski, President of Angus Reid. “These hires are an important step in the continued rapid growth of the business ensuring we maintain our commitment to bringing in senior talent that can tackle our clients' toughest challenges.”

Nair is a quantitative research specialist with 20 years of experience spanning the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and North America. He brings deep expertise in choice-based conjoint analysis, concept evaluation, pricing optimization and revenue forecasting, with particular strength in lottery and gaming, technology and financial services. He has served as a senior consultant to leading organizations on innovation strategy, product development and market entry, leading multi-country engagements and translating sophisticated analyses into actionable recommendations. Nair has held senior leadership roles at Ipsos, Kantar and Airtel.

Knowles is a mixed-methods research specialist with more than 25 years of experience, beginning her career in the U.K. before relocating to Canada in 2005. She is known for leading strategic research initiatives that integrate qualitative depth with quantitative rigor, delivering complex multi-market segmentations, discrete choice studies and innovation programs across financial services, consumer packaged goods, travel and tourism, telecommunications and media. She has held senior roles at GfK, Kantar/TNS and Research Strategy Group.

Both executives will nurture client relationships, lead proposal development and methodology design, oversee project management, analyze results and present findings to C-suite audiences.

About Angus Reid

Founded in 1979, Angus Reid is Canada's most recognized and trusted research consultancy, with a legacy of leadership in public opinion and market research. Millions of Canadians have participated in Angus Reid studies, establishing the firm as a national standard for credibility, rigor and influence across business, government and media. Today, Angus Reid delivers full-service public affairs, consumer insight and reputation research designed to withstand public and boardroom scrutiny. Combining methodological depth with strategic interpretation and compelling narrative, Angus Reid equips leaders with evidence they can defend and decisions they can stand behind. As part of Rival Group, Angus Reid brings together trusted proprietary panels and modern research capabilities to deliver insight that is both authoritative and forward-looking. Learn more at angusreid.com.

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