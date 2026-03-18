Official Trailer | Good Children Say Grace | Japanese Talent From Serial Experiments Lain, Demon Slayer, and Metal Gear

Good Children Say Grace - Key Art Good Children Say Grace - Screenshot Good Children Say Grace - Screenshot

A first-person absurdist psychological horror adventure. Seiyuu Kaori Shimizu, vocalist Nami Nakagawa, VO director Norihiko Hibino join through Scarlet Moon.

When you experience what we've built, you will come out thinking, I don't know what I just played, but I can't stop thinking about it.” — Milha Vek

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Children Say Grace is an absurdist psychological horror adventure set on a remote Eastern European island in the 1980s. Seiyuu Kaori Shimizu (Serial Experiments Lain), vocalist Nami Nakagawa (Demon Slayer, NieR), and VO director Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid) joined the project through Scarlet Moon.Developed by Denis Morozov and written by Milha Vek from a small Canadian island. Mentored by veterans of the Metro series.The playable demo launches April 2, 2026. The official trailer showcasing gameplay is live now.Trailer: https://youtu.be/5eRE2tHTH-Q Press Kit (EN): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UqQ1x9XUVOW7M-Kt4rdVmSJAjhag0LDs?usp=drive_link Key Features:Eastern European family horror filtered through manga-inspired visual storytellingBranching narrative driven by dialogue choices and movement routesFirst-person exploration with hybrid 2.5D and 3D perspectives and cinematic sequencesDark romance and absurdist humor at the core of a story about family, hunger, and possessionMultiple routes and endings where every character becomes someone different depending on your playthroughThe new official trailer was already featured on major Japanese outlets such as 4Gamer, Famitsu and GamerJP.The announcement trailer, released in February, was featured in AUTOMATON, Denfaminicogamer, Game*Spark, Dengeki Online, and Yahoo Japan. Inio Asano, creator of Goodnight Punpun and the game's primary visual inspiration, reposted the trailer.Links:Trailer: https://youtu.be/5eRE2tHTH-Q Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3881920/Good_Children_Say_Grace/ Press Kit (EN): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UqQ1x9XUVOW7M-Kt4rdVmSJAjhag0LDs?usp=drive_link Press Kit (JP): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EaIJnf8D3yuRzq7WQlFGTL4i314T6U6B?usp=drive_link Best Regards,Denis Morozovdenis.morozov.games@gmail.comx.com/morozovdenisss

Good Children Say Grace | Official Trailer | Voiced by Kaori Shimizu | Vocals by Nami Nakagawa

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