Official Trailer | Good Children Say Grace | Japanese Talent From Serial Experiments Lain, Demon Slayer, and Metal Gear
A first-person absurdist psychological horror adventure. Seiyuu Kaori Shimizu, vocalist Nami Nakagawa, VO director Norihiko Hibino join through Scarlet Moon.
Developed by Denis Morozov and written by Milha Vek from a small Canadian island. Mentored by veterans of the Metro series.
The playable demo launches April 2, 2026. The official trailer showcasing gameplay is live now.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5eRE2tHTH-Q
Press Kit (EN): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UqQ1x9XUVOW7M-Kt4rdVmSJAjhag0LDs?usp=drive_link
Key Features:
Eastern European family horror filtered through manga-inspired visual storytelling
Branching narrative driven by dialogue choices and movement routes
First-person exploration with hybrid 2.5D and 3D perspectives and cinematic sequences
Dark romance and absurdist humor at the core of a story about family, hunger, and possession
Multiple routes and endings where every character becomes someone different depending on your playthrough
The new official trailer was already featured on major Japanese outlets such as 4Gamer, Famitsu and GamerJP.
The announcement trailer, released in February, was featured in AUTOMATON, Denfaminicogamer, Game*Spark, Dengeki Online, and Yahoo Japan. Inio Asano, creator of Goodnight Punpun and the game's primary visual inspiration, reposted the trailer.
Links:
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5eRE2tHTH-Q
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3881920/Good_Children_Say_Grace/
Press Kit (EN): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UqQ1x9XUVOW7M-Kt4rdVmSJAjhag0LDs?usp=drive_link
Press Kit (JP): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EaIJnf8D3yuRzq7WQlFGTL4i314T6U6B?usp=drive_link
Best Regards,
Denis Morozov
denis.morozov.games@gmail.com
x.com/morozovdenisss
Denis Morozov
Denis Morozov Productions Inc.
+1 672-999-9227
games@morozovdenis.com
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Good Children Say Grace | Official Trailer | Voiced by Kaori Shimizu | Vocals by Nami Nakagawa
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