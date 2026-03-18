Bolin Services Incorporated and The Bolin Alley Podcast Rally Community Support for Families Facing Critical Hardships

Kenneth W. Bolin of the Bolin Alley Podcast

Uniting Communities Through The BOLIN Alley Podcast to Deliver Hope, Healing, and Direct Financial Relief

When someone is fighting for their life, grieving a loss, or wondering how they’ll feed their children, the last thing they should have to worry about is bureaucracy.” — Kenneth W. Bolin

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 14 years, Bolin Services Incorporated has quietly but powerfully changed lives by mobilizing generosity for families experiencing unimaginable hardships. Founded by humanitarian and podcast host Kenneth W. Bolin, the nonprofit initiative has become a lifeline for vulnerable families both in the Louisville Metro area and among Filipino communities in need.Through its ongoing charitable work and the long-running BOLIN Alley podcast , Bolin Services Incorporated is now calling on the public to help support four families currently facing urgent medical and financial crises.The podcast, which has been running since 2012, streams two to three nights each week with a singular mission: to raise funds for Filipino families in need and individuals experiencing homelessness in the Louisville Metro area. Over the years, the show has cultivated a loyal community of supporters who tune in not just for conversation, but for compassion in action.The podcast can be viewed at:Today, Bolin Services Incorporated is focusing its fundraising efforts on four families facing immediate and overwhelming challenges:• Vanessa, a close friend of the organization, is courageously battling Stage 3 throat cancer and urgently needs assistance covering the costs of surgery, prescriptions, and follow-up care.• Yalling, a 10-year-old girl the organization has supported for years, recently lost her father in a tragic truck driver and motorcycle accident. Her mother, now the sole provider for seven children, is also in need of medical care while trying to support her family.• Eunice’s mother, just 38 years old, requires emergency gallbladder surgery and blood transfusions. As the sole provider for her family, she will be unable to work during recovery, leaving her family at significant risk of financial instability.• Jhen Jhen’s family is mourning the sudden loss of her father, who passed away from a heart attack at only 56 years old. The family is now struggling to cover funeral expenses and basic living needs.All funds raised will go directly to these families, helping cover critical medical bills, surgeries, prescriptions, funeral costs, food, and other urgent necessities.If donations exceed the needs of these four families, Bolin Services Incorporated will continue its long-standing mission of assisting additional families requiring food assistance, rental support, and utility relief.What makes this initiative especially unique is its commitment to complete transparency and generosity.Bolin Services Incorporated does not charge administrative fees or take salaries. One hundred percent of every donation goes directly to those in need. In fact, for the past 14 years, the organization has proudly distributed more than 100% of the donations received, often supplementing aid through additional fundraising efforts and community support.“For us, this has never been about recognition or profit,” said Kenneth W. Bolin, founder and organizer of Bolin Services Incorporated. “It’s about showing up for people when life knocks them down the hardest. Every dollar donated represents hope, compassion, and the belief that no family should face tragedy alone. Our community has made miracles happen for 14 years, and we believe we can do it again for these families.”Bolin Services Incorporated encourages anyone who may be able to contribute to donate and help provide relief for these families. Even small contributions make a meaningful difference. People who are feeling charitable may donate to the official GoFundMe accountFor those unable to donate, the organization asks that supporters simply share the story with others who may be able to help.Together, through compassion and collective action, the community can bring hope, stability, and healing to families who need it most.Watch and support the fundraising efforts through The BOLIN Alley Podcast:About Bolin Services IncorporatedBolin Services Incorporated is a charitable initiative dedicated to helping families in crisis by providing direct financial assistance for medical emergencies, housing needs, food insecurity, and other urgent hardships. Founded by Kenneth W. Bolin, the organization works closely with communities in the Louisville Metro area and Filipino families in need, ensuring that every dollar donated goes directly to those facing the greatest challenges.Publicist Contact:DesiraeBBB@gmail.com | DesiraeBenson.comGoFundMe Contact:Kennethh W. Bolin###

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