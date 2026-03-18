EPC Group Earns Perfect G2 Scores in Business Intelligence Consulting for Spring 2026

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Firm achieves perfect Net Promoter Score and Expertise of Team rating, ranking top five in Market Presence on the G2 Grid.

Earning a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100 means every client would recommend EPC Group. That is the standard we hold ourselves to...” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence consulting firm, today announced that it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive quarter on the G2 Grid Report for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting in the Spring 2026 report. EPC Group earned a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100, a perfect Expertise of Team rating of 100 percent, and ranked among the top five firms in Market Presence out of all 16 providers evaluated on the Grid.G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software and services marketplace, where millions of professionals research, review, and select technology providers. The G2 Grid ranks providers based on customer satisfaction derived from verified user reviews and Market Presence determined by indicators such as company size, geographic reach, and industry experience."Being recognized on the G2 Grid for four consecutive quarters validates the work we do every day for our clients," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group, recognized as one of the Top 10 AI Architects in North America, a two-time New York Times bestselling author, and the author of the official Microsoft Press book on Power BI, Microsoft Power BI Dashboards Step by Step. "Earning a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100 and a perfect Expertise of Team rating means that every client we have worked with would recommend EPC Group. That is the standard we hold ourselves to across every Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, and AI engagement we deliver."EPC Group achieved standout scores across multiple satisfaction categories in the Spring 2026 report. The firm earned a 98 percent Likelihood to Recommend rating, a 96 percent Level of Responsiveness rating, a 94 percent Level of Professionalism rating, and a 94 percent overall Satisfaction rating. EPC Group's Net Promoter Score of 100 placed the firm 12 points above the category average of 88, and its Expertise of Team score of 100 placed it 12 points above the category average of 88.On the Market Presence axis, EPC Group ranked fifth out of all 16 evaluated providers with a score of 69.19, reflecting the firm's 29 years of enterprise consulting experience, global delivery footprint, and deep specialization across Microsoft AI, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Azure, SharePoint, and Microsoft 365. The firm has completed more than 1,500 Power BI implementations and over 5,200 Microsoft platform deployments worldwide since its founding in 1997.The G2 recognition comes as EPC Group continues to expand its enterprise AI consulting services and business intelligence capabilities. The firm recently launched its AI Decision Intelligence Framework for Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Fabric, a six-layer architecture that integrates Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and open-source AI frameworks including Meta Llama and Mistral to transform traditional dashboards into AI-powered decision platforms. The framework incorporates agentic AI workflows, retrieval-augmented generation, vector search, automated machine learning, and predictive analytics into governed enterprise analytics environments.EPC Group's Power BI and Microsoft Fabric consulting practice delivers comprehensive enterprise data solutions including data warehouse architecture and design, enterprise data modeling, semantic layer development, AI integration, dashboard architecture, governance frameworks, and large-scale analytics deployments. The firm's data warehousing expertise spans Microsoft Fabric lakehouses, Azure Synapse Analytics, and modern cloud data platforms, enabling organizations to build scalable analytics foundations that support advanced AI and business intelligence workloads.The firm's award-winning AI consulting practice extends beyond Microsoft Copilot to integrate leading large language models including Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini into enterprise analytics environments. EPC Group enables multi-model AI architectures with agentic AI workflows, cognitive services enrichment, automated decision intelligence, and predictive analytics capabilities that transform traditional reporting into proactive decision platforms for executive leadership teams.EPC Group also offers its Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) advisory practice providing organizations with on-demand access to senior AI leadership without the cost of a full-time executive hire. The VCAIO practice helps organizations develop enterprise AI strategy, evaluate and implement AI platforms, establish AI governance frameworks, and align AI initiatives with measurable business outcomes across their Microsoft technology environments.EPC Group serves Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, healthcare organizations, energy companies, and global enterprises across North America and internationally. The firm's approach combines deep technical architecture with business strategy to ensure analytics platforms are secure, scalable, and designed to support long-term AI-driven decision-making across regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector.About EPC GroupEPC Group is a global Microsoft consulting firm specializing in artificial intelligence, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI, and enterprise analytics architecture. Founded in 1997 by Errin O'Connor, a two-time New York Times bestselling author and the author of four Microsoft Press books including Microsoft Power BI Dashboards Step by Step, EPC Group has delivered thousands of Microsoft platform implementations worldwide. The firm provides AI strategy, Power BI development, data warehouse architecture, Microsoft Copilot implementation, enterprise analytics modernization, and Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) advisory services.Organizations interested in learning more about EPC Group's business intelligence and AI consulting services can visit www.epcgroup.net , schedule a strategy session with EPC Group's AI and Power BI experts, or contact the firm directly at contact@epcgroup.net or call (888) 381-9725.

Power BI + AI Done Right: The $50 Million Integration Opportunity

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