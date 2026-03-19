Actress CCH Pounder to Lead Cross Continental Forum Expansion to South Africa with UMEDA and Pambili Media Partnership

CCH Pounder, Award Winning Actor, and CCF Steering Group Member Frances-Anne Solomon, Founder and CEO, CaribbeanTales Media Group Dr Keith Nurse, Cultural Industries Specialist, Chair of CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution

With CCH Pounder, CCF expands to South Africa, partnering with UMEDA and Pambili Media to grow Africa–diaspora screen collaboration.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning actor CCH Pounder is helping to spearhead the expansion of the Cross Continental Forum (CCF), an international co-production platform connecting producers across Africa and the global diaspora, as the initiative moves its 2026 edition to KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa“Creation, to me, is our most powerful act of connection. Expanding the Cross Continental Forum to South Africa allows us to turn shared heritage into shared enterprise — creatively, economically and strategically.” - CCH Pounder, Award Winning Actor, and CCF Steering Group MemberA Gateway for Global CollaborationThe move is being made in partnership with UMEDA, the economic development agency for the Pietermaritzburg Midlands, and South African production company Pambili Media. The partnership reflects growing interest in building stronger co-production links between Africa, the Caribbean and diaspora markets as demand increases for globally relevant stories and talent.“KwaZulu-Natal is ready to engage the global screen economy in new ways. Partnering with the Cross Continental Forum connects our region’s creative industries with international producers, while positioning the Midlands as a gateway for collaboration between Africa and the global marketplace.” - Michael Newton, CEO of UMEDA.CCF's 2026 theme Bridging Markets, Building Futures focuses on strengthening Black authorship and Global South leadership in international co-productions, so that producers enter partnerships as originating partners and rights holders, and creative control and intellectual property remain rooted in the communities where the stories begin.“For us at Pambili Media, this partnership is about creating the conditions for meaningful collaboration — where projects can be developed locally while building the international relationships they need to travel globally,” - Sydney Masina, partner at Pambili Media"Creating strong business connections between Africa and the Diaspora will be the great success story of the 21st Century, one that will be increasingly rewarding and profitable as we move forward,” US-based Pambili partner Steven Adams, who has a long history of working between Africa and the United StatesLaunched by CaribbeanTales Media Group in 2024, the Cross Continental Forum brings together film and television producers from Africa, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and the Americas with potential co-production partners.After two successful editions in Barbados, the 2026 program will begin with an in-person gathering in the Pietermaritzburg Midlands, KwaZulu-Natal, from July 20–26, presented in partnership with UMEDA and Pambili Media. The program will then continue during the Toronto International Film Festival Market (Sept. 8–13), followed by four weeks of virtual labs and curated B2B matchmaking sessions.Driving South South CollaborationWith the recent co-production agreement signed between South Africa and Nigeria, and the continued growth of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), cross-regional collaboration in the creative industries is entering a transformative phase.The AfCFTA connects 55 African Union nations, forming the world’s largest free trade area by membership."We’re witnessing the potential of the AfCFTA to come to life through creative industry partnerships. South Africa’s dynamic screen industry, combined with its co-production infrastructure, positions it as a strategic gateway for South–South collaboration and creative entrepreneurship.” Dr Keith Nurse, Cultural Industries Specialist, Chair of CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution.“The Cross Continental Forum was designed from the outset to move between locations across the Global South. It is part of a long-term effort to build sustainable co-production pipelines linking African, Caribbean, and diaspora producers to the global screen marketplace.” Frances-Anne Solomon, Founder and CEO, CaribbeanTales Media GroupApplications are now open to Black producers and producers of Global Majority descent from Canada, the Caribbean, Africa, the U.K., Europe, and South/Latin America.Applications close April 15, with a limited number of bursaries available.About the Cross Continental ForumThe Cross Continental Forum, established by CaribbeanTales Media Group, is a co-production accelerator connecting Black and Global Majority producers across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada and the Americas. The hybrid program provides mentorship, training and industry connections designed to support sustainable and equitable global partnerships.For more information and to apply before April 15, 2026, visit:About CaribbeanTales Media GroupCaribbeanTales Media Group (CTMG) is a Toronto-based media organization dedicated to the development, production, exhibition and distribution of film and television content from the Caribbean and its global diaspora. Founded by filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon, CTMG builds international pathways for Black and Global Majority creators through initiatives including the CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, the CaribbeanTales Incubator and the Cross Continental Forum, connecting Global South producers to international markets and co-production opportunities.About Pambili MediaPambili Media is a South African film and television production company with a distinguished history of record breaking African stories for global audiences. Led by award winning filmmaker Mandla Dube and partners Sydney Masina and US based Steven Adams, the company is also known for connecting African creators with international partners and expanding opportunities for co-production and global distribution.About UMEDAThe uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency (UMEDA) is the official economic development agency for the uMgungundlovu District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. UMEDA works to stimulate regional investment, support industry development and promote sustainable economic growth across key sectors, including the creative and digital industries, positioning the Pietermaritzburg Midlands as a gateway for international collaboration and innovation.Creative Export Canada, part of the Creative Export Strategy, provides visibility and funding to help Canadian creative works achieve financial success abroad.CCF2026 is funded by Creative Industries Funding from the City of Toronto, that supports organizations building skills for jobs in film, TV, music, and creative tech.

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