Yamamoto Announces Midwest Laundries Inc. as Primary Distributor for Greater Chicagoland and Southern Wisconsin

Midwest Laundries Equipment Co. Annoucement

Partnership Expands Market Access and Strengthens Local Customer Support Across the Region

Yamamoto’s product portfolio brings exceptional quality and innovation to the market” — Jim Schultz, President of Midwest Laundries Inc.

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yamamoto is pleased to announce a new partnership with Midwest Laundries Inc., headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Midwest Laundries will serve as the primary source of Yamamoto equipment throughout the greater Chicagoland market and Southern Wisconsin.Through this partnership, Midwest Laundries will represent the full Yamamoto product portfolio , including WUN washer/extractors, WUD combination units, the VUG dryer series, and the company’s forthcoming vended laundry line.Midwest Laundries has earned a reputation as a strong, steadily growing organization with a deep commitment to customer support—values that closely align with Yamamoto’s long-term vision.“We are excited to partner with Midwest Laundries as we continue strengthening our presence in the Chicagoland and Southern Wisconsin markets,” said Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto. “Their commitment to customer service and their approach to growth mirror our own principles. Together, we are focused on delivering responsive support, readily available equipment, and a seamless experience for customers throughout the region.”The agreement enhances Yamamoto’s regional market penetration while ensuring faster response to inquiries and improved equipment accessibility. Customers will now benefit from a full-service, locally based distributor capable of managing every stage of the process—from site visits and planning to equipment procurement, leasing options, installation, and ongoing service contracts.“Yamamoto’s product portfolio brings exceptional quality and innovation to the market,” said Jim Schultz, President of Midwest Laundries Inc. “We look forward to building this partnership and providing customers in our region with comprehensive support and dependable equipment solutions for years to come.”As a family-owned company rooted in the communities it serves, Midwest Laundries reinforces Yamamoto’s commitment to long-term partnerships built on shared values and customer-first support.

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