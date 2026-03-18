Converge @ SXSW Brings Creators, Brands, and Media Together for a Standing-Room-Only Gathering at Soho House Austin

Lynnwood Bibbens, Ryan Turner, Nadja Bellan-White, Joy Taylor, Jason Harvey, and Charles Ifegwu Elyse Myers (Creator) , Joe Cannon (Hyperice), Jessica Williams (Shopify), Juliet Merson (Snap, Inc.), Jazmine Chase (Amazon MGM Studios)

One of SXSW’s most talked-about gatherings unites the leaders shaping the future of media, brands, and creator-led culture

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Converge @, the global event speaker series known for convening leaders across the creator economy, media, and brand landscape, delivered one of the most talked-about gatherings of SXSW with a packed, high-energy activation at Soho House Austin.Presented in partnership with Soho House and sponsored by BET+ and Echobend , the event drew a full-house audience throughout the day, bringing together a curated mix of creators, brand leaders, media executives, and cultural operators for a series of dynamic, forward-looking conversations.The program featured three panels tackling the most pressing shifts across media, culture, and commerce, with speakers representing leading companies including Meta, Shopify, Snap Inc., Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Tubi, Jubilee Media, Wave Sports & Entertainment, Hyperice, ReachTV, M+C Saatchi, and more.Across discussions on visibility and influence, the restructuring of modern media, and the evolution of the creator economy, the throughline was clear: creators are no longer a layer within the system; they are the system. Conversations moved beyond surface-level insights, offering candid perspectives on how brands, platforms, and talent are adapting to a rapidly shifting landscape defined by community, ownership, and cultural relevance.“What we’re seeing isn’t a shift at the edges, it’s a re-centering of the entire industry around creators, community, and culture. Converge @ exists to bring that reality into focus and give it a physical space at the moments that matter most,” said Charles Ifegwu, Founder & CEO of CONVERGENCE . “This event was about creating a space where the people actually shaping culture could connect, share perspectives, and move things forward together.”Beyond the panels, the event created a continuous flow of connection throughout the space, reinforcing Converge @’s role as a catalyst for meaningful collaboration at the world’s most important cultural and industry moments.Soundtracking the day was Wells P, known for curating the Love & Hip Hop Summer Soirée at Soho House Malibu, bringing a signature blend of music and energy that carried seamlessly from conversation to connection.As Converge @ continues its global expansion across tentpole moments, including Cannes Lions, CES, Art Basel, and Formula 1, the SXSW edition further solidified its position as a must-attend environment for those shaping what’s next across media, brands, and culture.About Converge @Converge @ is a global event speaker series that activates at the world’s most influential industry moments, bringing together leading creators, brand leaders, media executives, and cultural operators to explore the future of media, storytelling, and the creator economy.

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