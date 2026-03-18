Niagara Falls, ONTARIO - SKIN MD Clinic Expands Botox Services in Niagara Falls to Support Migraine and TMJ Relief

Expanded Botox services at SKIN MD Clinic now support both therapeutic relief and natural-looking cosmetic results in Niagara Falls.

For the right people, Botox can help reduce muscle strain and discomfort, alleviating migraines and TMJ, while still allowing the face to move naturally.” — Dr. Amanpreet Singh

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKIN MD Clinic is expanding its Botox services to include therapeutic treatments for chronic migraines and TMJ (jaw tension), giving patients access to care that supports both appearance and everyday comfort.Botox is known for smoothing fine lines, but it can also be used to relax muscles that contribute to migraines and jaw pain. At SKIN MD Clinic, treatments are carefully planned and performed by medical professionals who focus on safe, personalized care and natural-looking results.“Migraines and jaw tension can have a real impact on quality of life,” says Dr. Amanpreet Singh, co-founder of SKIN MD Clinic. “For the right people, Botox can help reduce muscle strain and discomfort while still allowing the face to move naturally.”Using Botox for migraines helps by calming specific muscle groups and pain pathways, which may help reduce how often headaches occur and their severity.Botox can help with TMJ by targeting the jaw muscles to ease clenching, grinding, and tension that can lead to pain, headaches, and facial discomfort.In addition to these therapeutic treatments, SKIN MD Clinic continues to offer cosmetic Botox for forehead lines, frown lines, and crow’s feet. This combined approach allows patients to address multiple concerns in one trusted setting, with guidance tailored to their goals.Patients considering Botox for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons are encouraged to book a consultation to discuss their symptoms, treatment options, and expectations. The clinic’s focus is on education, comfort, and results that feel balanced and natural.Contact:SKIN MD Clinic8375 Lundy’s LaneNiagara Falls, ON L2H 1H5Phone: (905) 847-7017About SKIN MD ClinicSKIN MD Clinic is a medical aesthetics clinic in Niagara Falls offering injectable and skin health treatments, including Botox, Nuceiva, dermal fillers, and laser services. The clinic is known for its medical-led approach, personalized care, and commitment to natural-looking results.

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