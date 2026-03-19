Kristie Feinberg Named 2026 RTSWS Woman of the Year for Expanding Pathways to Finance

Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO, Manulife John Hancock Investments Reginald Sanders, CFA, CAIA Managing Director, Hedge Funds and Fixed Income at W.K. Kellogg Foundation Ashley Leftwich, CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street

RTSWS’ Apr 28 luncheon in Boston brings together industry leaders, students & supporters to celebrate mentorship & the next generation of talented students

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) will honor Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO of Manulife John Hancock Investments, as the 2026 RTSWS Woman of the Year, recognizing her leadership, mentorship, and longstanding commitment to expanding opportunities in finance. Ms. Feinberg’s recognition comes at a time when financial institutions are increasingly focused on strengthening talent pipelines and expanding participation in the capital markets.A dedicated champion of financial literacy and industry access, Ms. Feinberg has supported mentorship with students throughout her career. She serves as Executive Sponsor for RTSWS and also supports Manulife John Hancock’s MLK Scholars program in Boston. Her leadership reflects a belief that preparation, access, and visible role models help build stronger futures.“People are living longer lives, and that makes financial preparedness more critical than ever,” said Ms. Feinberg. “We believe financial education is foundational to longevity. Expanding young people’s access to clear, credible financial knowledge helps close gaps, reduce uncertainty, open career pathways, and build financial resilience to last a lifetime.”Manulife John Hancock’s global partnership with RTSWS brings this commitment to life by equipping young people with financial education through classroom programs in Toronto, Boston, and London. Manulife John Hancock employees serve as in-school volunteers, delivering project-based education and mentorship, and the collaboration also includes events that support networking and career exploration, helping students pursue university pathways and careers in the capital markets. This work aligns with the launch of the firm’s Longevity Institute , a global platform for research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment.Each year, the RTSWS Woman of the Year Luncheon rotates to a city within the organization’s growing footprint. In 2026, the event will be held in April, Financial Literacy Month, in Boston, a global financial and technology hub and an important center for the organization’s expanding reach.Event DetailsDate: April 28, 2026Arrivals: 11:30 am – 12:00 pmLuncheon & Keynote Program: 12:00 pm – 1:15 pmLocation: Fairmont Copley Plaza138 St. James StreetBoston, MARock The Street, Wall Street equips high school and university students by bringing the M in STEM to life through financial and investment fundamentals. Programs led by RTSWS with industry professionals provide students and alumni with knowledge, industry access, and career guidance. By bridging classrooms and careers, RTSWS expands participation in the capital markets and strengthens the next generation. In addition to industry leaders and supporting firms, the luncheon will include high school and university students progressing into internships, finance-related majors, and early career roles. Their journeys underscore the measurable impact of sustained mentorship and industry engagement.The event will also recognize Reginald Sanders, CFA, CAIA, as the 2026 RTSWS Supporter of the Year. Mr. Sanders serves as Managing Director, Hedge Funds and Fixed Income at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. A former RTSWS Board Member and current Advisory Council Member, he was instrumental in the creation of the RTSWS Career Center , helping connect students and alumni with programs that can help bridge students to internships and career opportunities across the industry.“RTSWS creates real pathways into the capital markets,” said Mr. Sanders. “When students connect with industry leaders and see what is possible, confidence follows. Investing time and expertise in these cohorts is one of the most meaningful ways we can help shape a stronger and more inclusive financial ecosystem.”Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWS and Event Chair, emphasized the significance of both honorees and the students they support. “Kristie represents the very best of our industry, a leader who recognizes that access and mentorship change trajectories and helps build more financially secure futures,” said Ms. Leftwich. “Her sustained commitment to our students has helped inspire others and fuel our measurable outcomes, including a fivefold increase in the pursuit of finance-related degrees among our alumni.”Ms. Leftwich added, “Reggie leads by example and encouragement. His deep experience, vision for students, and commitment to expanding participation in the capital markets demonstrate success in action. Together, they set a powerful standard for purposeful leadership that builds actionable and lasting futures.”For many students, the impact is personal. One RTSWS alum shared, “RTSWS showed me I can belong in the financial industry. I never considered that before. Meeting professionals who believed in me changed how I see my future and chart my own course forward.” The outcomes reflect that confidence. RTSWS students pursue finance and related degrees at five times the national average, demonstrating the power of mentorship, financial education, and direct industry engagement.Together, leaders like Kristie Feinberg, Reginald Sanders, dedicated volunteers, and professionals across the financial industry are helping RTSWS students move from classrooms to careers, strengthening the future of the capital markets one cohort at a time.For sponsorship opportunities or tickets to the luncheon, please see RTSWS Woman of the Year details About Rock The Street, Wall StreetRock The Street, Wall Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the M in STEM to life by delivering financial and investment fundamentals to high school and university students, especially young women. Founded by Maura Cunningham, RTSWS provides curriculum and connects students with industry professionals through cohort-based programming, mentorship, and career access, expanding participation in the capital markets and building stronger financial futures.

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