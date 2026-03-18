Junk Removal Owner Launches Free National Directory to Help Independent Haulers Get Customers Without Lead-Gen Platforms

Jim Stogian, Founder of Junk Removal 365

Junk Removal 365 connects homeowners directly with local junk removal companies—no shared leads, no commissions, no bidding wars. Free basic listings available.

You’d pay $30 for a lead, then find out 15 other guys got the same one. Everybody’s undercutting each other to win a $75 fridge pickup. After fuel, labor, and dump fees, you’re working for free.” — Jim Stogian, Founder of Junk Removal 365

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Junk Removal 365 (junkremoval365.com), a new nationwide directory built specifically for the junk removal industry, officially launches with hundreds of listed companies across select U.S. cities. Founded by Jim Stogian, a junk removal business owner, the platform gives independent and family-owned haulers a free way to get found by local customers—without paying per lead, competing in bidding wars, or handing over a cut of every job.The Problem: Shared Leads and a Race to the BottomThe U.S. junk removal industry generates an estimated $10 billion or more in annual revenue, with more than 20,000 companies operating nationwide. Yet for the independent operators who make up the backbone of this industry, finding customers remains expensive and frustrating.The most common path—buying leads from large lead-generation platforms—works against small operators. A typical platform charges $20 to $40 for a single lead, then sells that same lead to as many as 10 or 20 competing companies simultaneously. The result: a dozen haulers racing to call the same homeowner who wants a single refrigerator removed. The job might be worth $75 to $150. The lead cost alone eats the margin before the truck even rolls.The Solution: A Directory Built by a Hauler, for HaulersJunk Removal 365 takes a fundamentally different approach. Instead of selling leads, the platform operates as a searchable directory where homeowners and businesses can find, compare, and contact local junk removal companies directly. There is no middleman. No per-lead fee. No commission on completed jobs.The platform launches with 3,000+ listed junk removal companies in select cities across the United States. Any legitimate junk removal operator can create a free basic listing that includes their company name, service area, contact information, and customer reviews.For operators who want more visibility, Junk Removal 365 offers optional premium featured listings—currently $59 per month during the launch period (regular price: $79/year). Featured listings appear at the top of local search results with enhanced profiles including photo galleries, logos, and SEO- and AI-visibility optimization features. There are no per-lead charges, no commissions, and no long-term contracts.How Junk Removal 365 WorksFor homeowners and businesses: Enter a city on junkremoval365.com to see a list of vetted junk removal companies serving that area. Compare profiles, read reviews, and contact providers directly by phone, email, or website. The platform also offers a free junk removal cost calculator, a cubic yard volume estimator, and educational guides on topics like what items haulers can and cannot take.For junk removal companies: Add a free listing at junkremoval365.com/add-listing/companies to appear in local search results. Claim an existing listing, respond to reviews, and upgrade to a featured profile for top placement. Junk removal companies keep 100% of what the customer pays—Junk Removal 365 never takes a cut.Why This Matters for Independent Junk Removal OperatorsRunning a junk removal business already demands long hours, physical labor, and hands-on customer service. On top of that, operators are expected to master junk removal marketing : Google Ads, SEO, social media marketing, and now AI search optimization just to keep the phone ringing. For a two-person crew running a single truck, that’s not realistic.“Most of these guys got into junk removal because they’re good with their hands and they like helping people,” said Stogian. “They didn’t sign up to become digital marketing experts. I built this so an honest operator can show up online, get found by people in their town, and focus on doing good work.”The directory model also benefits customers. Because Junk Removal 365 does not charge commissions or inflate lead costs, listed operators do not need to pad their prices to cover platform fees. The direct connection between customer and provider typically results in more transparent pricing and better service.Key Features of Junk Removal 365Free basic listings: Any junk removal company can list at no cost.No shared leads: Customers contact companies directly.No commissions: Operators keep 100% of what the customer pays.SEO-optimized company profiles: Each listing includes a dedicated page with structured data, helping operators rank higher in both traditional and AI-powered search results.Direct contact: Phone numbers, email addresses, and website links connect customers straight to the provider.

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