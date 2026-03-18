Quechan Casino Resort Welcomes Los Tigres del Norte On Saturday May 9th

Quechan Casino Resort Los Tigres del Norte

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is proud to welcome Los Tigres del Norte to Quechan Casino Resort Pipa Event Center on Saturday, May 9th at 8pm.With a career spanning nearly six decades, Los Tigres del Norte have become icons of the norteño genre, blending traditional instrumentation with powerful storytelling that resonates across generations. Originally founded in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico, and later based in San Jose, CA, the band has sold more than 32 million records worldwide and built a reputation for songs that explore themes of love, migration, resilience, and social justice.Throughout their extraordinary career, Los Tigres del Norte have released more than 50 studio albums and over 70 total recordings. Their remarkable impact on Latin music has earned them seven Grammy Awards and more than a dozen Latin Grammy Awards, along with numerous additional honors recognizing their artistic excellence and cultural influence. Their music continues to bridge generations and borders, solidifying their place as one of the most awarded and respected groups in Latin music history.For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 15 table games, along with year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 166 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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