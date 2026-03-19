71% of Sales Leaders Use AI Sales Tools According to New Research from The Brooks Group

Download The 2026 Sales Leader Report: 5 Strategies for Consultative Selling in the Age of AI

But even tech-equipped sales teams can lack a customer-centric sales process and struggle to master foundational skills

AI is a powerful accelerator for sales teams. But it works to amplify strong foundational selling skills, not compensate for a lack of these skills.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, today announced new research on B2B sales leader priorities. The 2026 Sales Leader Report : 5 Strategies for Consultative Selling in the Age of AI reveals that many sales teams lack the foundational sales skills and process needed to consistently meet their sales targets.“Our data shows that a majority of sales teams are already using AI, primarily for sales training and coaching. But we also found that teams struggle with consultative selling skills and sales processes that don’t encourage the right behaviors or lead to the right outcomes,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “AI is a powerful accelerator for sales teams. But it works to amplify strong foundational selling skills, not compensate for a lack of these skills.”AI in the B2B sales arena has immense potential to change the way sellers research, collaborate, and engage with customers, just as it changing each step of the customer’s decision-making journey. But it must complement—not replace—the human element that drives exceptional selling.The Brooks Group surveyed 270 B2B sales leaders across multiple industries at organizations with revenue greater than $50 million. The survey was designed to identify trends in B2B seller capabilities and sales leader priorities for 2026.The report outlines five trends defining sales performance in the AI era:- Many organizations rely on a small number of over-performers to carry the team.- Sales organizations are prioritizing retention and development of their current team over hiring new sellers.- Most sales teams adhere to a well-defined sales process, but the sales process may not drive the right behavior to win with customers.- Skill gaps and challenges signal the need for greater intention, especially in pre-call planning.- Sales leaders must align training priorities with customer-focused skill gaps.The findings and recommendations in this report will help sales leaders build capable, confident sales teams with the skills, process, and acumen to succeed in any environment.A complete copy of the research report can be downloaded at: https://brooksgroup.com/sales-resources/white-papers-and-guides/sales-leader-report-2026/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is a leading sales training and development company dedicated to helping organizations build high-performing sales teams. Through research-backed methodologies and customized training programs, The Brooks Group partners with clients to close skill gaps, drive revenue growth, and deliver measurable business results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Guaranty Bank, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our proven sales training and development programs, assessments, and reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/

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