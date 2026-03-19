FCP EURO RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF IMSA NORTHEAST GRAND PRIX AT LIME ROCK PARK

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FCP Euro returns as title sponsor of the IMSA Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park, September 23-25, 2027, as part of a multi-year deal through 2029.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-Year Partnership Brings World-Class IMSA Sports Car Racing Back to Connecticut Through 2029 FCP Euro , the trusted destination for European car owners and enthusiasts, today announced it will serve as title sponsor of the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park, September 23-25, 2027. The announcement coincides with IMSA's confirmation that the premier American sports car racing series will return to the legendary Connecticut road course, capping a multi-year partnership between FCP Euro, IMSA, and Lime Rock Park that secures IMSA sports car competition at the 1.5-mile circuit through 2029.This marks FCP Euro's return to the title sponsorship role, having previously served as title sponsor of the Northeast Grand Prix from 2021 to 2023. IMSA last competed at Lime Rock Park in 2023, and the 2027 renewal will mark the 55th year of IMSA competition at the circuit, which first hosted the Camel 200 in 1972.The 2027 FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix will feature two of IMSA's highly competitive championships: the Michelin Pilot Challenge and the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, with additional support series to be announced at a later date. The event joins NASCAR, Trans Am, GRIDLIFE, and MiataCon on what promises to be a historic 2027 Lime Rock Park calendar.For FCP Euro, the sponsorship reflects the company's deep roots in the New England automotive community and its commitment to bringing enthusiasts together around a shared love of cars."FCP Euro has always been rooted in the enthusiast," said Michael Callaghan, Head of Brand & Partnerships at FCP Euro. "Whether someone is a casual DIYer keeping their car on the road with quality parts and expert guidance, a professional working in a shop, or just someone who simply lives and breathes the culture, that is our community. Getting to play a role in bringing IMSA back to Connecticut and giving people here the opportunity to see this level of racing in person is something we are genuinely proud of."FCP Euro's connection to Lime Rock Park extends well beyond race weekend. The company hosts its popular Sunday Motoring Meet series at the circuit and across the United States, drawing thousands of car owners and fans to celebrate automotive culture free of charge, and is the presenting partner of the FCP Euro Proving Grounds, Lime Rock Park's dedicated autocross and karting circuit. The company also plans to use the race weekend as a springboard for broader community events throughout Connecticut, turning the Northeast Grand Prix into a landmark moment for the region's car culture."This is a moment we have been working toward for years," said Dicky Riegel, President and CEO of Lime Rock Park. "Our team has put a tremendous amount of effort into working collaboratively with the local community to responsibly expand racing activities at The Park. The ability to run on Thursdays opened the door for us to invite IMSA back and we are thrilled to welcome them to Lime Rock Park again in 2027. IMSA racing has always produced incredible competition here and we know our fans will be excited to see these teams and drivers return.""We're also excited to continue our partnership with FCP Euro as title sponsor of the Northeast Grand Prix," continued Riegel. "FCP Euro's passion for automotive culture and fan engagement makes them a perfect fit for this weekend."About FCP EuroFamily-owned since 1986, FCP Euro is the trusted home for European car owners and professionals, delivering quality parts, expert guidance, and a leading Lifetime Replacement Guarantee. FCP Euro is headquartered in Milford, Connecticut.About Lime Rock ParkLime Rock Park is one of the most distinctive venues in American sports car racing. Its fast, flowing 1.5-mile layout places a premium on driver precision and momentum, producing some of the closest racing in the sport. With fans watching from the hillsides surrounding the circuit and an open paddock with access to drivers, The Park offers one of the most intimate viewing and fan experiences in professional motorsports.About IMSAThe International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) sanctions North America's premier sports car racing series and is widely regarded as the pinnacle of sports car competition on the continent. IMSA's history at Lime Rock Park stretches back to 1972.

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