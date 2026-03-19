Silver Lining Clinics by MOODRX Expands Access to Medicare Therapy for Pennsylvania Seniors — No Waitlists Statewide

Plato the therapy dog

No waitlists statewide as MOODRX increases capacity to deliver Medicare-covered mental health therapy by phone or video to seniors in Pennsylvania.

We’ve expanded our clinical network so seniors across Pennsylvania can access care immediately—no waitlists. Timely support is critical for older adults facing isolation.” — Sami Quazi, Founder, Silver Lining Clinics

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As loneliness among seniors continues to rise to epidemic levels, Silver Lining Clinics, a division of MoodRx LLC, announced today that it has significantly expanded clinical capacity across Pennsylvania — ensuring no waitlists for Medicare-covered therapy delivered by video or phone.Following the successful treatment of a growing number of Medicare beneficiaries across the state, Silver Lining Clinics is scaling access to meet accelerating demand for mental health support among adults aged 65 and older.“Over the past year, we’ve had the privilege of supporting a substantial number of seniors across Pennsylvania through Medicare-covered therapy,” said Sami Quazi, Founder & COO of MoodRx LLC. “As demand has grown, we’ve expanded our clinical network so that today, seniors can access care immediately — without waiting. Timely access is critical in mental health, especially for older adults facing isolation.”A Growing Public Health CrisisLoneliness among seniors has been identified as a national public health epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General. In Pennsylvania:Nearly 1 in 4 seniors report regular feelings of isolationChronic loneliness is linked to depression, heart disease, dementia, and early mortalityHealth risks are comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes per dayNearly 20% of adults statewide report experiencing depressionOlder adults remain among the most vulnerable populations.Immediate Access to Medicare-Covered TherapySilver Lining Clinics provides:Medicare-covered individual therapy sessionsNo waitlists — immediate appointment availabilityFlexible formats: secure video or phone sessionsLicensed therapists trained in geriatric mental healthThis expansion ensures seniors can begin care when they need it — not weeks or months later.Free Mental Health Screenings to Encourage Early ActionTo further reduce barriers, Silver Lining Clinics offers free, confidential online screenings for:AnxietyDepressionPTSDThese tools help seniors and families identify potential concerns before initiating therapy and continuing to assess progress and effectiveness of therapy.“Awareness is often the first step toward recovery,” Quazi added. “We want mental health to be as routine and accessible as any other aspect of healthcare.”Seniors and caregivers can access screenings or request a therapist at:Designed for the Realities of AgingSilver Lining Clinics therapists specialize in challenges commonly faced by older adults, including:Grief and lossChronic illness and physical health declineCaregiving stressSocial isolation and life transitionsCare is delivered in a way that prioritizes dignity, accessibility, and emotional safety.About Silver Lining ClinicsSilver Lining Clinics, a division of MoodRx LLC, is a Pennsylvania-based provider of Medicare-covered therapy for seniors aged 65 and older. Through virtual and phone-based sessions, the organization helps older adults address isolation, depression, and the emotional complexities of aging — all from the comfort of home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.