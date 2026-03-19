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Silver Lining Clinics by MOODRX Expands Access to Medicare Therapy for Pennsylvania Seniors — No Waitlists Statewide

Silver Lining Clinics by MOODRX

Online therapy for seniors in PA

Sami Quazi, Founder and COO

Plato the therapy dog

Plato the therapy dog

MoodRx Online Therapy in Pennsylvania

No waitlists statewide as MOODRX increases capacity to deliver Medicare-covered mental health therapy by phone or video to seniors in Pennsylvania.

We’ve expanded our clinical network so seniors across Pennsylvania can access care immediately—no waitlists. Timely support is critical for older adults facing isolation.”
— Sami Quazi, Founder, Silver Lining Clinics
WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As loneliness among seniors continues to rise to epidemic levels, Silver Lining Clinics, a division of MoodRx LLC, announced today that it has significantly expanded clinical capacity across Pennsylvania — ensuring no waitlists for Medicare-covered therapy delivered by video or phone.

Following the successful treatment of a growing number of Medicare beneficiaries across the state, Silver Lining Clinics is scaling access to meet accelerating demand for mental health support among adults aged 65 and older.

“Over the past year, we’ve had the privilege of supporting a substantial number of seniors across Pennsylvania through Medicare-covered therapy,” said Sami Quazi, Founder & COO of MoodRx LLC. “As demand has grown, we’ve expanded our clinical network so that today, seniors can access care immediately — without waiting. Timely access is critical in mental health, especially for older adults facing isolation.”

A Growing Public Health Crisis

Loneliness among seniors has been identified as a national public health epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General. In Pennsylvania:

Nearly 1 in 4 seniors report regular feelings of isolation

Chronic loneliness is linked to depression, heart disease, dementia, and early mortality

Health risks are comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes per day

Nearly 20% of adults statewide report experiencing depression

Older adults remain among the most vulnerable populations.

Immediate Access to Medicare-Covered Therapy

Silver Lining Clinics provides:

Medicare-covered individual therapy sessions

No waitlists — immediate appointment availability

Flexible formats: secure video or phone sessions

Licensed therapists trained in geriatric mental health

This expansion ensures seniors can begin care when they need it — not weeks or months later.

Free Mental Health Screenings to Encourage Early Action

To further reduce barriers, Silver Lining Clinics offers free, confidential online screenings for:

Anxiety

Depression

PTSD

These tools help seniors and families identify potential concerns before initiating therapy and continuing to assess progress and effectiveness of therapy.

“Awareness is often the first step toward recovery,” Quazi added. “We want mental health to be as routine and accessible as any other aspect of healthcare.”

Seniors and caregivers can access screenings or request a therapist at:
www.silverliningclinics.com

Designed for the Realities of Aging

Silver Lining Clinics therapists specialize in challenges commonly faced by older adults, including:

Grief and loss

Chronic illness and physical health decline

Caregiving stress

Social isolation and life transitions

Care is delivered in a way that prioritizes dignity, accessibility, and emotional safety.

About Silver Lining Clinics

Silver Lining Clinics, a division of MoodRx LLC, is a Pennsylvania-based provider of Medicare-covered therapy for seniors aged 65 and older. Through virtual and phone-based sessions, the organization helps older adults address isolation, depression, and the emotional complexities of aging — all from the comfort of home.

Sami Quazi
MOODRX LLC
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Silver Lining Clinics by MOODRX Expands Access to Medicare Therapy for Pennsylvania Seniors — No Waitlists Statewide

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