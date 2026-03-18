Fisher College in Boston Ranks Among the Nation’s Best in Digital Advertising Awards

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Fisher College Boston ranks among the nation’s best in the Digital Advertising Awards, recognized for excellence in digital marketing and campaign performance.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher College has been recognized for outstanding achievement in the 2025 Digital Advertising Awards , earning national honors for the organization’s digital advertising and marketing work.The Digital Advertising Awards is one of the nation’s leading competitions dedicated exclusively to recognizing excellence in digital marketing and advertising. The annual program honors organizations whose work demonstrates exceptional creativity, strategy, and results across today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. Eligible entries include campaigns and projects designed, developed, and executed for digital platforms during the 2025 calendar year.Competing among agencies, healthcare systems, corporations, and marketing firms from across the country, Fisher College's submissions stood out for both innovation and effectiveness, receiving recognition for being in the top 12 percent in the nation, with a Silver Award in the Education Category for their Redesigned Website, and a Silver Award for their Digital Publication: Fisher College Magazine As digital channels continue to reshape how brands connect with their audiences, the importance of strategic, well-executed advertising has never been greater. The Digital Advertising Awards celebrate the campaigns and creative teams that are not only keeping pace with change, but setting new benchmarks for engagement, performance, and measurable impact.“This recognition reflects the collaborative work of our marketing and communications, and institutional teams who are committed to telling Fisher College’s story in meaningful and innovative ways,” said Dr. Robert Melaragni, Vice President overseeing Marketing & Communications and Advancement & Alumni Relations at Fisher College. “Our redesigned website and digital publications were created with a focus on accessibility and authentic storytelling. We are honored that the Digital Advertising Awards recognized this work, which ultimately supports our mission of connecting prospective students, alumni, and the broader community with the opportunities and experiences that define Fisher.”All entries were evaluated against similarly sized organizations within designated categories and judged by a distinguished panel of industry experts.About Fisher CollegeFounded in 1903, Fisher College is a private not-for-profit institution in Boston’s Back Bay offering over 30 different Bachelor and Graduate-level programs, both on campus and online, to introduce its students to a larger world of possibilities, knowledge, and expectations. Fisher has been changing lives by providing students with the tools they need to compete successfully in today's challenging economy. The core offerings at Fisher reflect liberal arts, but the majors and graduate programs reflect an expertise in practical fields like management, accounting, fashion merchandising, criminal justice, biology, information technology, and cybersecurity, among more, including a cutting edge esports industry program. Educational resources include small group classrooms and meeting with industry and business leaders through internships, guest lectures, and site visits in Boston, a city rich in both history and culture and a center of intellectual ferment, entrepreneurship, and scientific advancement. For more information, visit www.fisher.edu

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