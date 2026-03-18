La Marquise Jewellery Shapes Eid 2026 with a Distinct Vision of Luxury Gifting and Styling

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eid celebrations in 2026 are seeing a noticeable shift in consumer behaviour, with jewellery taking a more central role in both festive styling and gifting decisions. Industry observers note that what was once considered a complementary accessory is now shaping how the occasion is expressed.This shift is most visible in how jewellery is being styled. Instead of complete matching sets, there is a move towards curated combinations. Retailers and designers across the UAE report a growing preference for curated jewellery styling over traditional full-set pairings. Consumers are opting for statement pieces such as bold earrings, layered necklaces, and sculptural rings, moving towards a more refined and intentional approach.“The focus has shifted from quantity to composition,” notes a Dubai-based luxury jewellery consultant. “Customers are no longer asking for complete sets. They are building looks that reflect personal style while maintaining cultural relevance.”This evolution is particularly visible in how jewellery is styled with abayas and festive wear. Minimal silhouettes are being paired with standout pieces, allowing contrast and detail to define the overall look. Gold remains a dominant choice, while contemporary designs with cleaner lines are gaining traction among younger buyers.Alongside styling, Eid gifting trends are also evolving. Jewellery, especially diamond pieces, is increasingly being selected for its long-term value and emotional significance. Unlike traditional gifting categories, diamonds are being positioned as enduring purchases rather than seasonal gestures.Market insights indicate rising demand for versatile pieces that transition easily from day to evening wear. Diamond studs, solitaire pendants, and tennis bracelets are among the most sought-after items, driven by their practicality and timeless appeal.“There is a clear move towards investment-led gifting,” says a spokesperson from La Marquise Jewellery. “Consumers are prioritising pieces that hold value, both emotionally and materially.”Another key development is the growing awareness around quality and craftsmanship. Buyers are showing increased interest in diamond grading standards, including cut, clarity, and certification. Transparency and authenticity are becoming critical factors in purchase decisions, particularly within the luxury segment.Personalisation is also contributing to this shift. Custom elements such as initials, bespoke settings, and curated combinations are gaining popularity, reflecting a broader demand for individuality in luxury purchases.Established jewellery houses, including La Marquise Jewellery, are aligning their festive jewellery collections with these changing preferences by focusing on design versatility and craftsmanship. The brand’s approach reflects a wider industry movement towards balancing heritage influences with contemporary aesthetics.Analysts suggest that these changes are part of a broader transformation in the regional luxury market, where consumers are becoming more informed and selective. Eid, as one of the most significant cultural moments in the region, is increasingly serving as a platform for this evolution.As the festive season approaches, jewellery is no longer seen as an addition to the outfit, but as a defining element of both style and gifting. The demand keeps on growing for purchasing jewellery online or in-store for Eid and industry trends indicate that this shift is likely to continue, shaping future retail strategies and consumer expectations across the Middle East.About La Marquise JewelleryLa Marquise Jewellery is a luxury fine jewellery brand established in 1986, renowned for crafting exquisite, high-quality diamond jewellery and rare gemstone pieces. Based in Dubai, the brand specializes in ethically sourced, natural diamonds and gemstones, featuring a fully integrated in-house manufacturing facility, the brand combines traditional craftsmanship with advanced technology to create bespoke and contemporary designs. As demand grows for luxury jewellery and curated collections, the brand continues to cater to a discerning clientele seeking timeless pieces that balance heritage, precision, and modern luxury.

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