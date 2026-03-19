MSPs eye sustained revenue growth from hybrid IT, Westcon-Comstor finds

Global study shows cloud management and security lead commercial opportunities as partners move beyond deployment

The opportunity for MSPs lies in cloud management, security and data governance – with most of the growth still there for the taking.” — Patrick Aronson, Chief Marketing Officer, Westcon-Comstor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managed service providers (MSPs) are targeting strong commercial returns across cloud, security and data as hybrid IT becomes the default enterprise operating model, according to new research by Westcon-Comstor The global technology distributor has published survey findings exploring how MSPs and other specialist partners are adapting their services to support customers running complex, distributed IT landscapes across a combination of on-premises infrastructure, public cloud and private cloud environments.Cloud migration and ongoing cloud management emerged as the single biggest revenue opportunity arising from hybrid, cited by 23% of partners globally.Security and threat management followed closely at 22%, reflecting continued customer investment in protecting data and workloads across mixed estates. Demand is also growing for data analytics, governance-led services and automation, as organisations look to improve control and operational efficiency across hybrid environments.The research forms part of Westcon-Comstor’s Future Ready programme and is based on a survey of 500 senior decision makers and technical leaders at MSPs and specialist partners across the UK, UAE, Spain, Australia and Singapore.Publication of the findings comes as Westcon-Comstor continues to expand its support for MSPs, with enablement programmes launched in collaboration with multiple cybersecurity and networking vendors across EMEA and APAC and an increasing focus on driving profitable, services-led channel growth.According to the research, the commercial opportunity for MSPs around hybrid is being driven by increasing technical complexity. When asked about the biggest challenges in managing hybrid enterprise environments for customers, 31% of respondents cited ensuring seamless data flow between platforms. A further 28% highlighted the difficulty of maintaining consistent security across environments, with 24% pointing to governance and compliance requirements.The research suggests that MSPs able to address these challenges through standardised, governed services are better positioned to build recurring revenue and protect margins. Rather than treating integration, identity and policy enforcement as isolated tasks, leading partners are packaging these capabilities into repeatable managed services that deliver predictable outcomes.Other key findings include:• 31% of respondents said acting as a trusted advisor for hybrid technology strategy was their most critical function, suggesting customer expectations are reshaping the MSP role.• 28% identified end-to-end management of hybrid systems as their most important role, reflecting a shift away from implementation-led engagements towards long-term operational partnerships.• 55% of respondents said they partner with other MSPs or specialist providers to extend their capabilities, illustrating that collaboration is emerging as a key enabler for scaling hybrid services.“Our research clearly shows that the opportunity for MSPs lies in cloud management, security and data governance – with most of the growth still there for the taking,” said Patrick Aronson, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific at Westcon-Comstor. “The partners who capture it will be the ones who own the glue layer spanning automation, security and integration, doing the work that turns hybrid complexity into something a customer can rely on month after month. That's the commercial bet Westcon-Comstor is making with Future Ready. We're giving our partners the capabilities, tools and vendor relationships to get there before their competitors do. That's what distribution is for in 2026.”About the researchWestcon-Comstor partnered with Coleman Parkes, an independent market research company, to conduct the research. Fieldwork was conducted via an online methodology between 10 December 2025 – 5 January 2026 and comprised 500 senior decision-makers and technical leaders at MSPs and specialised cloud partners delivering hybrid enterprise services. The sample included 100 participants from the each of the five following markets: UK, Spain, UAE, Australia and Singapore.About Westcon-ComstorWestcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.

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