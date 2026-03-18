EVOX IMAGES PROMOTES GINA CALLARI TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Gina Callari

I look forward to working with our clients and partners to solve for the needs of tomorrow’s car shoppers and deliver innovative vehicle content solutions that enhance the digital shopping experience.” — Gina Callari

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVOX Images , the leading provider of automotive imagery and vehicle content solutions, today announced the promotion of Gina Callari to President and Chief Operating Officer. Callari, who has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2018, will now assume the additional title of President, further strengthening her role in guiding the company’s strategic direction and operational leadership.Since joining EVOX in 2014, Callari has played a central role in expanding the company’s product vision and industry presence. She led the initiative that will deliver complete trim-level coverage across all covered brands beginning with the 2026 model year, further strengthening EVOX’s position as the industry’s most comprehensive vehicle imagery library, and helped grow the company’s partner network to include many of the industry’s leading OEMs and dealership solution providers. Under her leadership, EVOX has also strengthened its focus on long-term client partnerships and a more customer-centric approach, reinforcing its reputation as the leading trusted provider of automotive imagery and vehicle content solutions.“Gina’s leadership has been instrumental to the continued evolution of EVOX Images as we transform the digital automotive shopping experience,” said David Falstrup, Founder and CEO of EVOX Images. “Her strategic insight, operational discipline, and deep understanding of our industry make her the ideal leader to help guide EVOX through its next phase of growth.”With more than 25 years of experience in the automotive sector, Callari is widely recognized for her strategic planning and ability to navigate the rapidly changing digital retail landscape.“I am honored to take on the role of President at such an exciting time for EVOX Images,” said Callari. “Our team has built an incredible foundation of innovation and industry expertise. I look forward to working even more closely with our clients and partners to anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s car shoppers and deliver innovative vehicle content solutions that enhance the digital shopping experience.”Callari is an active member of the automotive retail industry and previously served on the board of Women in Automotive. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Pepperdine University.About EVOX ImagesEVOX Images is the premier provider of automotive imagery and vehicle content solutions, offering a comprehensive library of thousands of high-quality digital images. EVOX Images helps partners across the automotive ecosystem enhance the online car shopping experience and drive sales.

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