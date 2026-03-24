Plum Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Plum joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plum is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.“Hiring has relied on past experience alone for too long, prioritizing what’s easy to see over what actually predicts success,” said Caitlin MacGregor, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum. “As AI reshapes work, tools are becoming easier to use and more interchangeable, and roles are evolving faster. What matters is how people think, adapt, and make decisions in the role. That’s the problem Plum is built to solve by making successful job fit measurable and reliable at scale.”This recognition comes as Plum sees strong momentum in fiscal year 2026, surpassing its full FY25 revenue within the first five months. The growth reflects a broader shift in hiring, as generative AI reduces the reliability of traditional resumes and increases demand for more objective, predictive measures of candidate capability.Over the past 18 months, Plum has focused on a core hiring constraint: defining what success looks like in a role. Plum Role Model™ converts job descriptions into clear, role-specific benchmarks in seconds, identifying the durable skills that drive performance. This allows teams to evaluate candidates against what the job truly requires before interviews begin. By measuring job fit early, Plum helps organizations reduce mis-hires and make more consistent, defensible hiring decisions.The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.ABOUT PLUMPlum transforms talent strategy through the power of durable skills. Our pre-employment assessment helps organizations build a skills-based workforce by measuring the core competencies that drive performance and potential. Plum for Hiring delivers science-backed insights that improve speed and accuracy in talent acquisition. Plum for Employees supports internal mobility, engagement, and development with the same data-driven foundation. Together, these solutions give companies a clearer picture of both new candidates and existing team members, enabling smarter talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. To improve hiring precision and boost employee impact, visit www.plum.io ABOUT FAST COMPANYFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Introducing Plum Role Model™

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